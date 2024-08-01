What Is Brian Johnson’s Net Worth?

Brian Johnson, best known as the lead singer of the Australian rock band AC/DC, has a net worth of $90 million. After replacing Bon Scott, Johnson became the third lead singer of AC/DC and significantly contributed to the band’s success. His efforts earned him a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003. Johnson stepped down from his role in 2016 due to hearing problems but made a triumphant return in 2020, announcing a new album with AC/DC titled “Power Up.”

Brian Johnson Net Worth $90 Million Date of Birth October 5, 1947 Place of Birth Dunston, County Durham Nationality Brits Profession Singer

Early Life

Brian Francis Johnson was born on October 5, 1947, in Dunston, County Durham, England. Raised alongside four younger siblings, Johnson was the son of an English father and an Italian mother. He developed an early interest in music, joining a local church choir and appearing in a televised play. Following in his father’s footsteps, who was a sergeant major in the British Army, Johnson served in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army.

Brian Johnson Career

Johnson’s rock career began with a band called the Gobi Desert Canoe Club, followed by performances with the band Fresh. He gained some recognition with the Jasper Hart Band during the 1970s, which eventually led to the formation of Geordie. Johnson released a notable single, “I Can’t Forget You Now,” during this period, but his major breakthrough came when he joined AC/DC in 1980.

AC/DC

After the death of Bon Scott, AC/DC was determined to continue, believing Scott would have wanted them to. Brian Johnson, a longtime AC/DC fan, auditioned and impressed the band, earning his spot as the new lead singer. Soon after, they released the iconic album “Back in Black,” which became the second best-selling album of all time.

Johnson initially wrote lyrics for the band but eventually stepped back from this role, stating he didn’t enjoy the pressure. In 2016, he left the band due to severe hearing issues, which he later revealed were caused by an auto race incident rather than his music career. Axl Rose filled in for Johnson during AC/DC’s subsequent tours. However, Johnson rejoined the band in 2018, and they released a new album in 2020.

Musical Theatre

Brian Johnson has a passion for musical theatre and in 2003, he began working on a musical adaptation of “Helen of Troy,” envisioned as a production similar to “Les Miserables.” Despite involvement from prominent singers, the musical has yet to be staged.

Other Ventures

Outside of music, Johnson has explored various ventures. He voiced a character in the video game “Call of Duty: Finest Hour” in 2004 and appeared in the sports film “Goal!” in 2005. He published his autobiography, “Rockers and Rollers,” in 2000. Johnson is also a vintage car enthusiast and has participated in numerous racing events, including the 2012 Rolex 24 at Daytona. He hosted the documentary series “Cars That Rock with Brian Johnson” in 2014.

Brian Johnson Relationships

In 1968, Brian Johnson married his first wife, Carol, with whom he had two children. They divorced in the early 90s. Johnson later married Brenda, and they reside in Sarasota, Florida.

Health Issues

In 2009, Johnson was diagnosed with Barrett syndrome, which led to the cancellation of many AC/DC tours. Fortunately, doctors treated the disease before it progressed to cancer.

Real Estate

In 1991, Brian Johnson purchased a waterfront property in Sarasota, Florida, for $690,000 and completed construction on an 8,000-square-foot mansion the following year. This property is now valued at over $10 million. In 2019, Johnson donated a $335,000 property to the All Star Children’s Foundation, with the proceeds going to support children healing from abuse trauma.

