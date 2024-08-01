What Is Brian May’s Net Worth?

Sir Brian May, CBE, an English musician, singer, guitarist, songwriter, and astrophysicist, has a net worth of $260 million. Renowned worldwide as the lead guitarist of the iconic rock band Queen, May is celebrated for his unique musical style and contributions to some of rock’s greatest hits, including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” and “The Show Must Go On.” Beyond music, May holds a PhD in Astrophysics from Imperial College London and has made significant scientific contributions. He has published several books on stereoscopy and co-founded Asteroid Day to raise awareness about asteroid impacts. Additionally, May is a passionate advocate for animal rights, establishing the Save Me Trust to campaign against fox hunting and badger culling in the UK. In recognition of his diverse contributions, he was made a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2005 and was knighted in 2023.

Early Life

Brian Harold May was born on July 19, 1947, in Hampton, London, England, to Ruth and Harold May. He attended Hampton Grammar School on a scholarship and formed his first band, 1984, during this time. Initially pursuing a PhD in Astronomy at Imperial College, May paused his academic career as Queen’s popularity soared.

Queen

In 1968, May formed the band Smile with Tim Staffell and Roger Taylor. After Staffell left, May and Taylor joined forces with Freddie Mercury and John Deacon to form Queen in 1970. May’s distinctive guitar style and lower-range vocals contributed to the band’s unique sound. Queen gained international success with their second album, “Queen II,” in 1974, followed by hits like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” and “We Are the Champions.” May’s compositions, including “Tie Your Mother Down,” “I Want It All,” and “Who Wants to Live Forever,” solidified his reputation as a gifted songwriter.

Queen’s performance at the 1985 Live Aid concert is often regarded as the greatest in rock history. Despite the death of lead singer Freddie Mercury in 1991, Queen’s legacy has endured, with estimated record sales between 170-300 million, making them one of the world’s best-selling music artists. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

Side Projects and Solo Career

Throughout the 1980s, May explored side projects, releasing a mini-album with Van Halen in 1983 and contributing to Black Sabbath’s 1988 album “Headless Cross.” Following Mercury’s death, May focused on his solo career, releasing “Back to the Light” in 1992 and forming the Brian May Band. After touring and further solo work, he continued collaborating with Queen + Adam Lambert, touring extensively from 2011 onwards and releasing new music.

Scientific Career

May resumed his PhD studies in Astrophysics at Imperial College in 2006, completing his thesis in 2007. He earned his PhD in 2008 and was appointed a Visiting Researcher at Imperial College. From 2008 to 2013, he served as Chancellor of Liverpool John Moores University and received the Lawrence J. Burpee Medal from the Royal Canadian Geographical Society in 2019 for his contributions to geography.

Personal Life

Brian May was married to Christine Mullen from 1976 to 1988, with whom he has three children: James, Louisa, and Emily Ruth. He married actress Anita Dobson in 2000, who inspired him to write the 1989 hit “I Want It All.” May has openly discussed his struggles with depression following the end of his first marriage, his father’s death, and Mercury’s illness and death.

An active animal rights advocate, May was appointed vice president of the RSPCA in 2012 and founded the Save Me Trust to promote animal welfare. In May 2020, he suffered a small heart attack, which required the insertion of three stents into blocked arteries, an experience he described as “very near death.”

Real Estate

May has invested in various properties, including a residence in Windlesham, Surrey, and a London townhouse. His primary residence is a large mansion in Surrey, which he has owned for several decades.

