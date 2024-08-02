What Is Buddy Valastro’s Net Worth?

Buddy Valastro, an Italian-American celebrity chef, entrepreneur, television personality, and producer, has a net worth of $10 million. He is best known as the owner of Carlo’s Bake Shop (also known as Carlo’s Bakery) and the star of the TLC reality series “Cake Boss,” which debuted in 2009. Valastro has also appeared in several other reality shows, including “Cake Boss: Next Great Baker” (2010–2014), “Kitchen Boss” (2011), and “Buddy’s Bakery Rescue” (2013). In 2012, he was honored in “The Hudson Reporter’s” list of the 50 most influential people in Hudson County, New Jersey.

Early Life

Born Bartolo Valastro, Jr. on March 3, 1977, in Hoboken, New Jersey, Buddy grew up in Hoboken and Little Ferry. He was raised by his parents, Mary and Buddy Sr., alongside his sisters Maddalena, Lisa, Mary, and Grace. Valastro attended Ridgefield Park High School and studied baking at Bergen County Technical High School, Teterboro Campus. At the age of 11, he began working at his family’s business, Carlo’s Bakery, and took over the business after his father’s death in 1994.

Buddy Valastro Career

Buddy has served as a producer on multiple shows, such as “Cake Boss,” “Cake Boss: Next Great Baker,” “Kitchen Boss,” “Batalha dos Confeiteiros” (2015–2018), “Batalha dos Cozinheiros” (2016), “Cooks vs. Cons” (2016), “Bakers vs. Fakers” (2016), “Bake It Like Buddy” (2018–2019), “Unpolished” (2019), and “Buddy vs. Christmas” (2020). He has also authored several cookbooks, including:

“Cake Boss: Stories and Recipes from Mia Famiglia” (2010)

“Baking with the Cake Boss: 100 of Buddy’s Best Recipes and Decorating Secrets” (2011)

“Cooking Italian with the Cake Boss: Family Favorites as Only Buddy Can Serve Them Up” (2012)

“The Essential Cake Boss: Recipes & Techniques You Absolutely Have to Know to Bake Like the Boss” (2013)

“Family Celebrations with the Cake Boss: Recipes for Get-Togethers Throughout the Year” (2013)

Cake Boss and Carlo’s Bakery

“Cake Boss” is set at Carlo’s Bake Shop in Hoboken, New Jersey, and follows the daily lives of Buddy’s wife, four sisters, and three brothers-in-law. His mother was also featured on the series until her passing in 2017 after battling ALS for five years. The show’s success turned Carlo’s Bake Shop into a tourist attraction, boosting tourism in Hoboken and leading to 17 additional locations across the U.S. and Brazil. The bakery’s corporate office is in Jersey City’s Lackawanna Factory, which also serves as a production facility for cakes, cookies, pastries, and pizzas that are shipped nationwide.

The first season of “Cake Boss” premiered on April 19, 2009, on TLC, averaging 2.3 million viewers. The show moved to Discovery Family in 2019, and over 235 episodes have aired to date. In 2010, Hoboken honored Carlo’s Bake Shop’s centennial by renaming the corner of Newark Street and Washington Street “Carlo’s Bakery Way.”

Other Ventures

In addition to “Cake Boss,” Buddy has hosted and appeared in various shows, including “Cake Boss: Next Great Baker,” “Kitchen Boss,” “Buddy’s Bakery Rescue,” “Buddy’s Family Vacation,” and “Bakers vs. Fakers.” He also hosted the Brazilian series “Batalha dos Confeiteiros” and appeared on “Dancing with the Stars Brazil” as a guest judge. In 2018, he appeared on “Impractical Jokers” and began hosting “Buddy’s Big Bakedown.” In 2019, he hosted the Food Network competition series “Bake You Rich.”

Buddy launched the catering and event planning company Buddy V’s Events in 2014 and partnered with Whole Earth Sweetener Co. for the “Rethink Sweet” campaign in 2016. He also collaborated with The Pound Bakery to create Italian-inspired treats for dogs and launched Buddy Valastro Foods, selling buttercream icing, fondant, and cake kits.

Personal Life

Buddy married Elisabetta “Lisa” Belgiovine on October 14, 2001. The couple has four children: Sofia (born April 2003), Bartolo (born September 2004), Marco (born February 2007), and Carlo (born February 2011). In 2014, Valastro was arrested for driving while intoxicated, resulting in a $300 fine and a 90-day license suspension. He publicly apologized, stating he would never drive after drinking again.

In September 2020, Buddy suffered a severe hand injury when a pinsetter at his home bowling alley malfunctioned, impaling his right hand with a metal rod. His sons freed his hand using a reciprocating saw, and by April 2021, he had undergone five surgeries and regained 75% of his hand strength.

