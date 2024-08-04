What Is Craig Robinson’s Net Worth?

Craig Robinson, an American actor, stand-up comedian, singer, musician, and producer, has a net worth of $6 million. He is widely recognized for his role as Darryl Philbin on the NBC sitcom “The Office” (2005–2013). Robinson has accumulated more than 70 acting credits, featuring in films like “Pineapple Express” (2008), “Hot Tub Time Machine” (2010), “This Is the End” (2013), and “Dolemite Is My Name” (2019). He has also appeared in television series such as “Eastbound & Down” (2009; 2012), “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (2014–2021), and “Ghosted” (2017–2018). Additionally, Craig is a member of the band The Nasty Delicious, performing on shows like “Last Comic Standing,” “The Office,” and “Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity.” His production credits include the 2013 film “Rapture-Palooza” and his 2015 NBC sitcom “Mr. Robinson.”

Early Life

Craig Phillip Robinson was born on October 25, 1971, in Chicago, Illinois. His mother was a music teacher, and his father was an attorney. Robinson grew up in a Methodist household filled with musical instruments, fostering his early interest in music. He has a younger brother, Christopher (also known as Chris Rob), a member of The Nasty Delicious. Robinson attended Whitney M. Young Magnet High School and later graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Music from Illinois State University in 1994. He also earned a Master’s degree in Music Education from Saint Xavier University. During his college years, Robinson took improv classes at The Second City and began performing stand-up comedy. Before pursuing a career in entertainment, he taught music at Horace Mann Elementary School, East Chicago Central High School, and Benjamin Franklin Elementary School.

Craig Robinson Career

Robinson moved to Los Angeles in 1999 and formed the musical comedy act L. Witherspoon & Chucky with Jerry Minor. The duo appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Real Time with Bill Maher,” HBO’s “Sketch Pad,” and several Comedy Central stand-up shows. In the early 2000s, Robinson appeared in the short film “AppleJax and YoYo” (2001), the television film “Play’d: A Hip Hop Story” (2002), and guest-starred on “The Bernie Mac Show” (2004), “LAX” (2004), and “Friends” (2004). He landed a main role on the FX series “Lucky” in 2003, and in 2005, he began starring as Warehouse Foreman Darryl Philbin on “The Office,” appearing in 120 episodes over nine seasons. The show won the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2006.

During his time on “The Office,” Robinson appeared in numerous films, including “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story” (2007), “Zack and Miri Make a Porno” (2008), “The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard” (2009), and “Father of Invention” (2010). He hosted NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” in 2010 and co-starred in “This Is the End” (2013), which grossed $126 million at the box office. Robinson’s voice acting credits include “Shrek Forever After” (2010), “Sausage Party” (2016), “Dolittle” (2020), “The Cleveland Show” (2009–2013), and “Big Mouth” (2017–2018).

Robinson portrayed saxophonist Maceo Parker in “Get On Up” (2014) and appeared in films like “Hot Tub Time Machine 2” (2015), “Morris from America” (2016), “An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn” (2018), “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” (2019), and “Songbird” (2020). He played Doug Judy (The Pontiac Bandit) on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” from 2014 to 2021 and starred in his own sitcom, “Mr. Robinson,” in 2015, which he also produced. Robinson’s other TV appearances include guest roles on “Reno 911!” (2009), “Key & Peele” (2015), “Medical Police” (2020), and “What We Do in the Shadows” (2020). He also hosted “Caraoke Showdown” (2016) and “The Masked Dancer” (2020).

Personal Life

In 2006, Robinson was put on probation for drunk driving, and in 2008, he was arrested for driving under the influence of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine and MDMA. He pleaded guilty, and the charges were dropped after completing a drug education program. In 2013, Robinson was arrested again in the Bahamas for possession of marijuana and ecstasy, resulting in a $1,000 fine and deportation to the U.S. In 2017, he decided to temporarily give up alcohol for detox and switched to a vegan diet, resulting in a 50-pound weight loss.

Craig Robinson Awards and Nominations

In 2014, Robinson won an MTV Movie Award for Best Musical Moment for “This Is the End” with Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel, and the Backstreet Boys. In 2016, he received a Special Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival for “Morris from America,” which also earned him nominations from the Film Independent Spirit Awards and Gotham Awards. Robinson was nominated for three NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for “The Office,” and the cast received five Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

In 2011, he earned an Online Film & Television Association award nomination for Best Music, Adapted Song for “Jessie’s Girl” in “Hot Tub Time Machine,” and in 2013, he received a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Movie Actor: Comedy for “Peeples.”

Real Estate

In November 2020, Robinson purchased a 4,639 square foot home in Tarzana, California, for $2.6 million. The property includes six bedrooms, six bathrooms, marble countertops and floors, a wine closet, a swimming pool, and an outdoor dining space.

Craig Robinson Net Worth

Craig Robinson net worth is $6 million.