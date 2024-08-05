What Is Daryl Hannah’s Net Worth?

Daryl Hannah is an American actress with a net worth of $20 million. She gained fame in the early 1980s with iconic roles in hit films such as “Blade Runner,” “Splash,” “Roxanne,” and “Steel Magnolias.” More recently, she starred as Angelica Turing on the Netflix series “Sense8” from 2015 to 2018.

Early Life

Daryl Christine Hannah was born on December 3, 1960, in Chicago, Illinois. Her mother, Susan Jeanne Metzger, was a schoolteacher turned film producer of German heritage, and her father, Donald Hannah, worked for a tugboat and barge company and had Scottish and Irish ancestry. Daryl has a younger sister, Page. After her parents divorced, her mother married Jerrold Wexler, a successful financier in commercial real estate. Daryl’s step-uncle, Haskell Wexler, was an acclaimed cinematographer and filmmaker. Raised Roman Catholic, Daryl grew up in a Chicago suburb with her siblings.

Hannah had a lonely and emotionally unstable childhood. She was shy and struggled in school, later revealing that she was diagnosed with autism. Her mother took her to live in Jamaica briefly to help with her emotional issues. Upon returning, she attended the elite Francis W. Parker School in Chicago, where she played soccer and became more emotionally stable. She later studied ballet and acting at the University of Southern California’s School of Theatre.

Daryl Hannah Career

Hannah’s acting debut was a small role in the 1978 horror film “The Fury,” which was a box office success. She had another minor role in the 1981 drama “Hard Country.” Her breakout role came in 1982 as Pris, a replicant android in “Blade Runner,” alongside Harrison Ford. Despite an on-set accident, she finished filming and the movie received critical acclaim.

In 1984, she found major success starring opposite Tom Hanks in the romantic comedy “Splash,” which was nominated for an Academy Award. In 1986, she starred in “The Clan of the Cave Bear” and “Legal Eagles,” the latter being a box office hit. In 1987, she played the lead role in the romantic comedy “Roxanne” with Steve Martin.

The 1980s ended well for Hannah with roles in Woody Allen’s “Crimes and Misdemeanors” and the popular film “Steel Magnolias.” The 1990s were quieter, with roles in “Grumpy Old Men” and its sequel, “Attack of The Fifty-Foot Woman,” and “The Tie That Binds.” In the 2000s, she appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill” series and had supporting roles in films like “A Walk to Remember,” “Silver City,” “Dancing at the Blue Iguana,” and “Norfolk.”

Career Outside Film

Hannah also pursued theater, playing Marilyn Monroe in “The Seven Year Itch” in 2000 at London’s Queen Theatre, receiving critical praise. She ventured into directing and producing with her first work, “The Last Supper,” a political comedy short film released in 1995. She also created the short documentary “Strip Notes,” inspired by her experience filming “Dancing at the Blue Iguana.” In 2019, she began researching a documentary on human trafficking.

Real Estate

In 2001, Hannah purchased a 17.6-acre property in Malibu for $1.32 million. She attempted to sell it for as much as $5 million, and in 2016, Neil Young bought it from her for $3.6 million. Unfortunately, the house was destroyed in the Woolsey Fire in November 2018.

