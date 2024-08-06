What Is Donna D’Errico’s Net Worth?

Donna D’Errico, an American actress and model, has a net worth of $750,000. She gained fame for her role as Donna Marco on the television series “Baywatch” and its spinoff “Baywatch Nights.” Additionally, D’Errico has appeared in various movies such as “The Making of Plus One,” “Escape from Area 51,” “Survive the Game,” and “Frank and Penelope.” As a model, she was Playboy’s Playmate of the Month for the September 1995 issue.

Donna D’Errico Net Worth $750,000 Date of Birth March 30, 1968 Place of Birth Dothan, Alabama Nationality American Profession Actress, Model

Nikki Sixx Divorce Settlement & Bankruptcy Filing

Donna D’Errico was married to rock star Nikki Sixx for nine years, from 1996 to 2007. They have a daughter together, Frankie Jean. In early 2014, D’Errico filed for chapter seven bankruptcy, citing legal fees from her divorce as a significant factor contributing to her debt. She claimed to have accumulated $600,000 in legal fees. At the time of her filing, her monthly income was $7,000, while her monthly expenses were $10,000. A judge awarded her ongoing monthly spousal support payments of $7,800 plus 5% of Nikki’s estimated $2 million annual income for a period of years, amounting to $100,000 per year.

Early Life

Donna D’Errico was born on March 30, 1968, in Dothan, Alabama.

Playboy Playmate of the Month

D’Errico’s breakthrough as a model came in 1995 when she was chosen as Playboy magazine’s Playmate of the Month for September, with her centerfold shot by Richard Fegley.

Television Career

D’Errico made her television debut in 1995 with guest roles on the sitcoms “Unhappily Ever After” and “Married… with Children.” In 1996, she landed her most famous role as Donna Marco on “Baywatch,” playing the character for two seasons and also starring in the spinoff “Baywatch Nights” from 1996 to 1997. During this period, she appeared in two episodes of “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch.” In 1998, D’Errico had guest roles on “Nick Freno: Licensed Teacher” and “Holding the Baby,” and appeared in the television film “National Lampoon’s Men in White.”

Also Read: What Is Grady Demond Wilson’s Net Worth?

In the early 2000s, D’Errico served as a correspondent on “BattleBots” and appeared in an episode of “Reno 911!” She was featured in the short-lived VH1 reality series “Celebrity Paranormal Project” in 2006. After a hiatus from television, she returned in 2016 with a guest role on “Roadies” and played Marissa Costa on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” in 2019.

Film Career

D’Errico’s first major film role was in the 1999 direct-to-video supernatural slasher sequel “Candyman 3: Day of the Dead.” She had small roles in the 2002 films “Austin Powers in Goldmember” and “Kiss the Bride,” and a larger part in the 2004 mockumentary “Comic Book: The Movie.” She starred in Mary McGuckian’s British drama “Intervention” (2007) and appeared in “Inconceivable” (2008) and “The Making of Plus One” (2010).

After some time away from film, D’Errico starred as Sheera in the 2021 science-fiction comedy “Escape from Area 51” and had a supporting role in “Survive the Game” alongside Bruce Willis. In 2022, she appeared in the romantic crime film “Frank and Penelope.”

Business Ventures

Before her Playboy fame, D’Errico owned a limousine company in Las Vegas. She later owned a day spa in Calabasas, California.

Mount Ararat Expedition

In 2012, D’Errico embarked on an expedition to search for the frozen remains of Noah’s Ark on Mount Ararat in Turkey. She suffered injuries towards the end of her climb and returned to the United States in August.

Personal Life

D’Errico married Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx in late 1996. They had a daughter, Frankie-Jean, in early 2001, and separated shortly after. They reconciled after Sixx completed rehab, but D’Errico filed for divorce in 2006, which was finalized in 2007. D’Errico also has a son named Rhyan from a previous relationship.

Real Estate

In May 2014, Donna purchased a home in Tarzana, California, for $725,000. She listed the home for sale in November 2019 for $1.35 million, but it did not sell, and she appears to still own it today.

Donna D’Errico Net Worth

Donna D’Errico net worth is $750,000.