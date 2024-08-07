What Is Elijah Blue Allman’s Net Worth?

Elijah Blue Allman is an American musician and contemporary artist with a net worth of $100,000. Notably, he benefits from a trust set up by his late father, Gregg Allman, which distributes substantial funds regularly. Elijah is the son of Cher and her second husband, Gregg Allman, the founding member of The Allman Brothers Band.

Early Life

Elijah Blue Allman was born on July 10, 1976, in Los Angeles, California. His parents are singer Cher and musician Gregg Allman. Elijah has a half-brother, Chaz Bono, through his mother, and four half-siblings through his father. Elijah developed a passion for the guitar early on, receiving his first guitar from KISS bassist Gene Simmons at 13 while on tour with his mother. He graduated from Hyde School in Bath, Maine, in 1994.

Musical Career

Elijah Blue Allman serves as the lead vocalist, lyricist, and guitarist of the industrial metal band Deadsy, which he co-founded in 1995. Over the years, he has also collaborated with various artists, including Orgy, Coal Chamber, and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Cher Conservatorship

In December 2023, Cher filed for conservatorship over Elijah, citing severe mental health and substance issues. Cher’s filing indicated that Elijah earns significant amounts from his father’s trust but spends the money on drugs, leaving him financially unstable and at risk. Elijah receives $30,000 in quarterly payments, totaling $120,000 annually, from the trust. In April 2024, Elijah responded, acknowledging his struggle with addiction but denying mental illness. He expressed concern over his mother managing his finances and emphasized his efforts to overcome his demons independently.

Deadsy

Elijah Blue Allman gained recognition as the lead vocalist, lyricist, and guitarist of Deadsy, a Los Angeles-based industrial metal band he formed in 1995 with drummer Alec Puro and producer Josh Abraham. Despite early setbacks with their self-titled debut album, which was pulled from commercial release, the band released “Commencement” in 2002 through DreamWorks Records, though it was a commercial disappointment.

Deadsy signed with Immortal Records in 2006 and released their third album, “Phantasmagore.” They promoted the album through tours, including the Family Values Tour and Lollapalooza. In 2007, Deadsy went on hiatus, and Elijah launched a solo project, Elijah Blue and the Trapezoids, releasing demos on Myspace. Deadsy reformed in late 2018 for a semi-acoustic show at San Quentin State Prison. Although they teased a new album, “Subterfugue,” in 2021, it never materialized, and in 2023, it was confirmed that Renn Hawkey had left the band.

Featured Appearances

Elijah Blue Allman has collaborated as a featured artist with various bands. In the late 1990s, he contributed to Orgy and Coal Chamber. He also provided additional vocals on Sugar Ray’s “Personal Space Invader” and reunited with Orgy for their 2000 album “Vapor Transmission.” In 2002, he played guitar and bass on “Welcome to the Universe” from Thirty Seconds to Mars’ debut album. He also contributed to Korn’s cover of “Love My Way” and Mickey Avalon’s “Mickey’s Girl.”

Personal Life

Elijah Blue Allman has been linked to celebrities such as Heather Graham, Kate Hudson, Bijou Phillips, and Paris Hilton. He married English singer Marieangela King, known as Queenie from the musical quartet King, in late 2013. The couple separated in spring 2020 and filed for divorce the following year.

