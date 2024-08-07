What Is Eric Decker’s Net Worth And Salary?

Eric Decker, a former American football wide receiver, has an estimated net worth of $20 million. He played in the National Football League (NFL) for eight seasons, making a notable appearance in the 2013 Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos. Beyond his football career, Decker starred in the reality television series “Eric & Jessie: Game On” alongside his wife, country music singer Jessie James Decker, and their three children. The show aired for three seasons between 2013 and 2017.

Date of Birth March 15, 1987 Place of Birth Cold Spring, Minnesota Nationality American Profession American Football Wide Receiver

Early Life

Eric Decker was born on March 15, 1987, in Cold Spring, Minnesota. He attended Rocori High School, where he was present during the 2003 Rocori High School shooting, having hidden in a cupboard until police arrived. Decker excelled in football, basketball, and baseball during high school. He later attended the University of Minnesota, playing both baseball and football. Decker stood out in football during his junior, sophomore, and senior seasons. In 2009, during his senior year, a “Sports Illustrated” columnist ranked him as the third-best wide receiver in college football.

Eric Decker Career

Decker was selected by the Denver Broncos in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft with the 87th overall pick. He signed a four-year deal worth $2.5 million. Due to the Broncos’ depth at wide receiver, Decker saw limited playing time during his rookie season, mostly appearing on special teams. However, in his second year, he started in all 16 regular-season games.

In 2012, with veteran quarterback Peyton Manning joining the Broncos, Decker had a breakout season, finishing with 85 catches for 1,064 yards and 13 touchdowns. He achieved a career-high 174 receiving yards and tied a team-high with four receiving touchdowns in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs, ranking second in the league for receiving touchdowns that year.

Decker continued his impressive performance in 2013, contributing significantly to Manning’s record-setting season. He finished the year with 87 receptions for 1,288 yards and 11 touchdowns, all career highs. The Broncos advanced to Super Bowl XLVIII but suffered a 43-8 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks, with Decker recording only one reception for six yards.

On March 12, 2014, Decker signed a five-year, $36.25 million contract with the New York Jets but played only three seasons with the team before being released. He subsequently played one season each with the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots before retiring in 2018.

Eric Decker Salary

Throughout his NFL career, Eric Decker earned approximately $29.4 million in salary.

Eric Decker Wife

Eric Decker married country singer Jessie James on June 22, 2013. They have three children: a daughter named Vivianne and two sons, Eric and Forrest. Their family life was featured in the reality TV series “Eric & Jessie: Game On,” which aired from 2013 to 2017.

In 2017, Eric and Jessie publicly condemned NFL players who knelt during the national anthem to raise awareness about racial inequality and police brutality.

Real Estate

In 2017, Eric and Jessie James Decker listed their home in Georgia for $1.45 million. The luxurious residence features eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms. Built in 2006, the 10,000-square-foot house includes a wine cellar, two kitchens, and a boat-shaped tub in one of the bathrooms.

In 2019, the couple purchased a six-bedroom, eleven-bathroom house on 3 acres in Nashville for $4.25 million. They listed this property for sale in January 2023 for $10.3 million.

