What Is Ewan Mcgregor’s Net Worth And Salary?

Ewan McGregor, a celebrated Scottish actor, has a net worth of $25 million. Best known for his portrayal of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, McGregor has also made a mark with roles in films like “Moulin Rouge!” and “Trainspotting.” Over his illustrious career, he has garnered numerous awards, including a Golden Globe, and in 2004, he was named the fourth most influential person in British culture. Besides his film and television achievements, McGregor is also an accomplished theater actor.

Early Life

Ewan Gordon McGregor was born on March 31, 1971, in Perth, Scotland. Raised in Crieff with his older brother, McGregor was inspired to pursue acting by his uncle, Denis Lawson, who played X-Wing pilot Wedge Antilles in the original Star Wars trilogy. At 16, Ewan left school to work as a stagehand at Perth Theater. He then studied drama at Kirkcaldy College of Technology before moving to London at 18 to continue his training at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Ewan McGregor Career

Before graduating from drama school, McGregor landed a leading role in the mini-series “Lipstick on Your Collar,” gaining the attention of the British film industry. He continued to book roles in mini-series like “Scarlet and Black” and films such as “Being Human.” McGregor’s performance in “Shallow Grave,” his first collaboration with director Danny Boyle, earned him an Empire Award and broader recognition.

McGregor achieved international fame with his role as Mark Renton in Danny Boyle’s “Trainspotting,” which is considered one of the best Scottish and British films ever made. The film grossed $72 million on a budget of less than $2 million.

In 1999, George Lucas cast McGregor as a young Obi-Wan Kenobi in “Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace,” a role he reprised in “Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones” and “Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.” Despite mixed critical reception, the prequel trilogy was a massive box office success, earning over $2.5 billion, and McGregor’s portrayal of Obi-Wan was widely praised.

During this period, McGregor also starred in “Moulin Rouge!” earning his first Golden Globe Award. In 2003, he received critical acclaim for his performances in “Down With Love,” “Young Adam,” and “Big Fish.”

McGregor expanded his career into voice acting with roles in animated films like “Robots” and “Valiant.” He continued to take on diverse roles in films such as “The Island,” “Stay,” “Cassandra’s Dream,” “I Love You Phillip Morris,” “The Ghost Writer,” and “Angels & Demons.”

In the 2010s, McGregor received a second Golden Globe nomination for “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen.” He directed and starred in “American Pastoral” in 2016 and reprised his role as Renton in “T2 Trainspotting” in 2017. McGregor also appeared in Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” and starred in the third season of FX’s “Fargo,” where he met his current partner, Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Towards the end of the decade, McGregor starred in “Christopher Robin,” “Dr. Sleep,” and “Birds of Prey.” In 2019, Disney announced McGregor would star in his own series for Disney+, focusing on Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Real Estate

In 2002, McGregor and his then-wife Eve Mavrakis purchased a 1930s-style property in Brentwood, Los Angeles, for about $1.9 million. Following their separation in 2018, it was reported that Mavrakis would likely receive the family home due to her having sole custody of their children. McGregor subsequently purchased a new home in Topanga Canyon with Mary Elizabeth Winstead in 2019.

Divorce Settlement

In August 2020, McGregor and Mavrakis finalized their divorce settlement after 22 years of marriage. Mavrakis received a $6.6 million home, her jewelry, a bank account with $500,000, and five cars. She also secured a portion of McGregor’s ongoing royalties from movies he starred in during their marriage, including the Star Wars films. Additionally, McGregor agreed to pay $15,000 per month in child support and $36,000 per month in spousal support, totaling $51,000 per month.

McGregor retained ownership of 30 vehicles as part of the settlement.

