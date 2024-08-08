What Is Freeway Rick Ross Net Worth?

“Freeway” Rick Ross is an American convicted drug trafficker with a net worth of $1 million. Ross ran a significant drug empire in Los Angeles during the early 1980s, reportedly earning up to $3 million per day at its peak. Ross claims his net worth once exceeded $600 million. After being sentenced to life in prison, he educated himself on legal matters and successfully appealed his imprisonment. His sentence was reduced to 20 years, and he was released in 2009.

Freeway Rick Ross Net Worth $1 Million Date of Birth January 26, 1960 Place of Birth Tyler, Texas Nationality American

Early Life

Ricky Donnell Ross was born on January 26, 1960, in Tyler, Texas. At age three, he moved to Los Angeles with his mother, Annie Mae Mauldin. His father, Sonny Ross, was a former Army cook and pig farmer. Rick and his mother lived in a neighborhood underneath the Interstate 110, which may have inspired his nickname, “Freeway.” Alternatively, it is believed that he earned the moniker because he owned multiple properties along the Interstate 110, also known as the “Harbor Freeway.”

Growing up in LA, Rick took various odd jobs to support his mother and enjoyed playing tennis. Tennis became a significant part of his life, providing a positive outlet. Ross was not a natural athlete but showed determination and speed, earning a spot on his high school team after moving to South Central LA. He attended Susan Miller Dorsey High School, where he was part of a standout team, many of whose members went on to professional careers.

During this time, Ross’ mother was arrested for murdering his uncle. Tennis continued to be an escape for him, and he was even scouted by Cal State for their tennis team. However, he was rejected due to illiteracy, ending his tennis aspirations and leading him towards crime.

Criminal Career

Ross entered LA’s criminal underworld as a part-owner of an auto chop shop, where he first encountered cocaine. Within days, he was selling it, supplied by Henry Corrales with Nicaraguan cocaine. In 1984, he connected with Oscar Danilo Blandon Reyes, another Nicaraguan trafficker, expanding his business nationwide and dealing with Colombian drug cartels.

Ross reinvested his profits into legitimate businesses, purchasing a house with $250,000 in cash and always wearing a bulletproof vest. He invested millions in a tennis training program for young teens. Unbeknownst to him, he was part of a major drug operation funding the Contra rebels, partly organized by the CIA.

Also Read: What Is Ethel Kennedy’s Net Worth?

By 1985, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department had created the “Freeway Ricky Task Force” to shut him down. Despite widespread police corruption aiding Ross’ evasion, he was eventually charged with drug trafficking in the late 1980s, related to the seizure of nine kilos of cocaine attributed to his organization.

Initially, Ross shortened his sentence by testifying against corrupt officers. However, Blandon later provided information leading to Ross’ life sentence. In prison, Ross overcame illiteracy, read over 300 books, and studied the legal system to successfully appeal his sentence. He reduced his life sentence to 20 years and was released in 2009.

Freeway Rick Ross Book

In 2013, Ross began working on his autobiography, releasing “Freeway Rick Ross: The Untold Autobiography” in 2014 to strong reviews. He has made numerous public speaking appearances and appeared in various television and film projects, including the 2015 Emmy-nominated documentary “Freeway: Crack in the System.” Ross is also a frequent guest on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

Rick Ross Lawsuit

In 2010, “Freeway” Rick Ross sued rapper William Leonard Roberts II, better known as “Rick Ross,” claiming the rapper’s stage name infringed on his identity. Seeking $10 million in compensation, “Freeway” Rick’s case was dismissed. He appealed multiple times, but the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ultimately ruled in favor of the rapper, citing the First Amendment.

Freeway Rick Ross Net Worth

Freeway Rick Ross net worth is $1 million.