What Is Gaten Matarazzo’s Net Worth And Salary?

Gaten Matarazzo is an American actor with a net worth of $5 million. Matarazzo first gained recognition on Broadway but is best known for his role in the Netflix science-fiction-horror series “Stranger Things.” His performance on the show has earned him numerous awards and nominations. Additionally, he hosts the Netflix show “Prank Encounters.”

Early Life

Gaten Matarazzo was born Gaetano John Matarazzo III on September 8, 2002, in Connecticut. He is of Italian descent through his father, Gaetano, and his mother, Heather Matarazzo. He has two siblings, Sabrina and Carmen, who are also actors. Matarazzo was born with cleidocranial dysplasia, a condition affecting the development of bones and teeth but not cognitive development.

Raised in Little Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, where his grandparents own a pizzeria and ice cream parlor called Matarazzo’s, Gaten attended Pinelands Regional High School in Tuckerton, New Jersey. He also received vocal training at the Starlight Performing Arts Center. In 2011, at the age of nine, he competed in the Starpower Talent Competition Nationals in Uncasville, Connecticut, and won third place with his vocal solo titled “White Boy Summer.”

Gaten Matarazzo Career

Matarazzo showed an early interest in acting and began auditioning for Broadway plays as a child. His first significant role came in 2011 when he performed in “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” at the Palace Theatre on Broadway. In 2014, he appeared in “Les Miserables” at the Imperial Theatre. His television debut came in 2015 with an appearance on “The Blacklist.”

His breakthrough role came in 2016 when he was cast as Dustin Henderson in the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” Matarazzo was selected from nearly a thousand young actors who auditioned. The show, set in the 1980s, revolves around the mysterious disappearance of a young boy and the ensuing supernatural events in the town. The ensemble cast, including Matarazzo, received widespread praise. His character, Dustin, is known for his intelligence and love of “Dungeons and Dragons” and science. “Stranger Things” became a massive hit, leading to multiple seasons and earning numerous awards, including 39 Primetime Emmy nominations and six wins. Matarazzo and the cast won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, and he received the 2017 Shorty Award for Best Actor.

Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things Salary

In the first season of “Stranger Things,” Matarazzo earned $10,000 per episode, totaling $80,000 for the season. His salary increased to $30,000 per episode for the second season. By the third season, his per-episode salary had jumped to $250,000, resulting in $2 million for the eight-episode season. For the fourth season, he was paid $2.25 million for nine episodes.

Other Work

Beyond “Stranger Things,” Matarazzo continued to land roles in television, film, and theater. He appeared on reality game shows such as “Ridiculousness,” “Lip Sync Battle,” “Drop the Mic,” and “Prank Encounters.” In 2021, he featured on “Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered.” He has appeared in music videos, including Katy Perry’s and the band Computer Games’ projects in 2017, and Green Day’s “Meet Me on the Roof” in 2020.

In theater, Matarazzo played Jean-Michael in the 2018 production of “Cinderella” by the Pinelands Regional Thespians and Jack in “Into the Woods” at the Hollywood Bowl in 2019.

Philanthropy

Matarazzo has been vocal about his experience with cleidocranial dysplasia. His character on “Stranger Things” also has the condition, raising public awareness. Matarazzo supports CCD Smiles, a foundation that helps cover oral surgery costs for those with the condition. He uses his social media platforms to promote CCD Smiles and fundraisers.

In 2021, he participated in a charity event on “The Tonight Show’s” Twitch account, raising money for Feeding America. The event featured other celebrities, including Jimmy Fallon, Questlove, Kirk Douglas, Corpse Husband, and Matarazzo’s “Stranger Things” co-star, Noah Schnapp.

Personal Life

Since March 2018, Matarazzo has been dating Lizzy Yu, and the couple frequently shares photos on social media.

