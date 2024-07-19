What Is Paul Hogan’s Net Worth?

Paul Hogan AM, an Australian actor and comedian, has a net worth of $20 million. He is best known for his role in the 1986 film “Crocodile Dundee” and its sequels. Hogan created the character, wrote the screenplay, and famously raised the financing for the first film independently, allowing him to secure a significant share of the profits. At his peak, Hogan’s net worth exceeded $75 million, but it has declined due to a costly divorce and a prolonged battle with the Australian Taxation Office.

Early Life

Paul Hogan was born on October 8, 1939, in Sydney, Australia. To add an air of mystique, he has occasionally claimed to have been born in the outback town of Lightning Ridge. Growing up in Sydney, he worked as a rigger on the Sydney Harbour Bridge as a teenager. Hogan has kept many details of his early career private before his entrance into show business.

Paul Hogan Career

Hogan’s television debut came in 1971 on the Australian talent show “New Faces.” He noticed that the show’s success relied on judges mocking contestants, so he turned the tables by making fun of the judges. His unique and humorous performance gained popularity, leading to regular appearances. This caught the attention of Mike Willesee, host of “A Current Affair,” who invited Hogan to create comedic segments for the show. This collaboration with producer John Cornell, who later became Hogan’s manager and business partner, paved the way for his own show.

In 1973, Hogan launched “The Paul Hogan Show,” a comedy sketch series he wrote and produced, featuring himself, Cornell, and actress Delvene Delaney. The show was a hit in Australia, the UK, and South Africa, earning Hogan a TV Week Logie Award for Best New Talent in its first season. Following the show, Hogan starred in a series of successful advertisements for the Australian Tourist Commission, notably boosting Australia’s appeal as a vacation destination in the U.S. with his catchphrase, “I’ll slip an extra shrimp on the barbie for you.”

“Crocodile Dundee”

Hogan’s breakout role came in 1986 with “Crocodile Dundee,” a film he co-wrote with John Cornell. Intended to appeal to both Australian and American audiences, the movie was a global sensation, grossing over $325 million on a budget of just under $10 million. The film earned Hogan a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy. He followed up with “Crocodile Dundee II” in 1988, which also achieved commercial success, grossing over $235 million worldwide, though it received mixed reviews.

Hogan’s success with the “Crocodile Dundee” films allowed him to choose his projects carefully. In the early 1990s, he turned down a crossover film with “Beverly Hills Cop” starring Eddie Murphy. His subsequent films, including “Almost an Angel” (1990) and “Lightning Jack” (1994), did not achieve the same level of success. In 2001, he returned as Mike Dundee in “Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles,” which was a commercial disappointment. Hogan continued acting in films like “Strange Bedfellows” (2004) and “Charlie & Boots” (2009) and toured Australia with a live stand-up comedy show in the early 2010s. His life was dramatized in the 2017 Australian miniseries “Hoges: The Paul Hogan Story.”

Paul Hogan “Crocodile Dundee” Salary

Hogan’s independent financing of “Crocodile Dundee” allowed him to retain 60% of the profits. The first film grossed over $320 million worldwide, with the sequels earning $240 million and $40 million, respectively. It’s estimated that Hogan earned over $100 million from the franchise.

Personal Life

Hogan married Noelene Edwards in 1958, divorced in 1981, remarried her within a year, and divorced again in 1986. This second divorce was one of the most expensive and contentious in Australian history. He married his “Crocodile Dundee” co-star Linda Kozlowski in 1990; they divorced in 2014.

Tax Dispute

Hogan battled the Australian Taxation Office for over a decade, accused of using offshore tax shelters to hide millions of dollars in earnings. At one point, he faced a $150 million bill with fines and interest. After winning a $5 million judgment against the Australian Crime Commission in 2006, he was barred from leaving Australia in 2010 until he settled a $37.5 million tax bill. The dispute was resolved in 2017 after Hogan paid “tens of millions” in taxes and fines, though he denied these reports.

In 2013, Hogan sued a Swiss bank for allegedly allowing his former financial advisor to steal over $32 million. He sought $80 million in damages, but the case remains unsettled.

Real Estate

In July 2012, Hogan and Kozlowski bought a Malibu home for $3.8 million and sold it a year later to fellow Australian actor Chris Hemsworth.

