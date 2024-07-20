What Is Peso Pluma’s Net Worth?

Peso Pluma, a Mexican singer, has amassed a net worth of $20 million. Known for his successful music career, he has released several studio albums, including “Ah y Qué?” (2020), “Efectos Secundarios” (2021), and “Génesis” (2023). “Génesis” achieved notable success, reaching #3 on the “Billboard” 200 chart and #1 on the “Billboard” Regional Mexican Albums and Top Latin Albums charts. It was certified 2× Platinum+Gold in Mexico and Platinum in the U.S. Peso Pluma’s singles like “AMG” (with Natanael Cano and Gabito Ballesteros), “Ella Baila Sola” (with Eslabon Armado), “La Bebé” (remix) (with Yng Lvcas), and “Peso Pluma: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55” (with Bizarrap) have all reached #1 on the Mexico Songs chart. As of now, Peso is Mexico’s most-streamed artist.

Early Life

Peso Pluma was born Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija on June 15, 1999, in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico. Growing up in Guadalajara, he learned to play the guitar at the age of 15 by watching YouTube videos. In a 2023 interview with “Billboard” magazine, Peso shared that he used to write down his emotions as a form of therapy, which later translated into his songwriting skills.

Peso Pluma Career

In 2020, Peso released the live albums “Disco en Vivo” and “Disco en Vivo, Vol. 2” with his cousin Roberto “Tito” Laija Garcia (aka Tito Double P) on the independent record label El Cartel de los Ángeles. His debut studio album, “Ah y Qué?,” came out in April 2020, featuring the single “Relajado Voy” (with Decreto Real). His second album, “Efectos Secundarios” (2021), included singles such as “Mil Historias” (with Hector Rubio), “Con Dinero Baila el Perro,” and “Lo Que Me Das.”

In 2021, Peso released the non-album single “Por Las Noches,” which reached #4 on the Hot Latin Songs chart and #28 on the Hot 100 chart. The following year, he released successful non-album singles like “El Belicón” (with Raul Vega), “Siempre Pendientes” (with Luis R Conriquez), and “El Gavilán” (with Luis R Conriquez and Tony Aguirre). “El Belicón” was certified 8× Platinum (Latin) in the U.S. and 3× Platinum in Mexico.

In 2022, Peso Pluma had a #1 hit on the Mexico Songs chart with “AMG,” featured on Natanael Cano’s album “Nata Montana.” In June 2023, he released his third studio album, “Génesis,” which achieved significant chart success and certification milestones. The album’s tracks, such as “PRC” (with Natanael Cano), “Bye,” and “Tulum” (with Grupo Frontera), also performed well on various charts.

Peso’s collaboration with Eslabon Armado on “Ella Baila Sola” topped nine different music charts and achieved 21× Platinum (Latin) certification in the U.S. and 2× Platinum in Spain. Additionally, his feature on Yng Lvcas’ “La Bebé” remix also topped charts and received multiple Platinum certifications.

Personal Life

In November 2023, it was reported that Peso was dating Argentinian rapper Nicki Nicole. The two had collaborated on the “Por Las Noches” remix earlier in the year.

Peso Pluma Awards and Nominations

Peso Pluma earned a nomination for Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano) for “Génesis” for the 2024 Grammys. In 2023, he garnered more than 20 “Billboard” Latin Music Awards, winning eight, including New Artist of the Year, Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male, and Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo. He also won awards for Regional Mexican Song of the Year, Hot Latin Song of the Year, Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event, and Streaming Song of the Year for “Ella Baila Sola” (with Eslabon Armado).

That same year, Peso won an MTV Europe Music Award for Best New Act and received a Best Latin nomination. He earned an MTV Millennial Award for Reggaeton Hit for “La Bebé” (Remix), shared with Yng Lvcas. Additionally, he won Premios Juventud awards for Artist of the Youth – Male, New Generation – Regional Mexican, Best Regional Mexican Song for “Ella Baila Sola,” Best Regional Mexican Collaboration for “PRC” (with Natanael Cano), and Best Regional Mexican Album for “Sembrando.”

Peso Pluma also received a Premios Tu Música Urbano for Remix of the Year for “La Bebé” (Remix) and earned MTV Video Music Award nominations for Best New Artist, Best Latin for “Ella Baila Sola,” and Song of Summer for “La Bebé” (Remix).

