    What Is Peter Criss Net Worth?

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments4 Mins Read
    Peter Criss Net Worth

    Peter Criss, an American rock star and actor, has a net worth of $5 million. He is best known as one of the original members of the band Kiss. Criss formed Kiss after placing a work-wanted ad in “Rolling Stone,” which was answered by Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley. He contributed to 14 albums as a member of the group.

    Date of Birth December 20, 1945
    Place of Birth Brooklyn, New York
    Nationality American
    Profession Rock Star,  Actor

    Early Life

    Peter Criss was born Peter George John Criscoula on December 20, 1945, in Brooklyn, New York. He is the oldest of five children of Loretta and Joseph Criscoula. The Criscoulas were a middle-class family who lived and worked in Brooklyn and owned an antique shop. Peter’s interests in art and music began at an early age, particularly his affinity for painting and swing music.

    Kiss

    Peter started drumming for a few small bands in New York in the early 1970s. Not achieving the level of success he desired, he placed an ad in “Rolling Stone” magazine looking for like-minded bandmates. Aspiring musicians Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons responded to the ad, and after hearing Criss perform, they knew he was the drummer they were looking for. In 1973, the trio formed Kiss, a costumed, makeup-wearing rock and roll group known for their theatrical live performances featuring fire, lights, and audience interaction.

    Despite initially seeing only mediocre success with their first three albums, Kiss gained a strong reputation for their live performances. In 1975, they released the live album “Alive!,” which reached Gold record status. Their next album, “Destroyer” (1976), contained hits like “Shout It Out Loud,” “Rock and Roll All Nite,” and “Detroit Rock City.” The ballad “Beth,” written and sung by Criss, became the band’s biggest commercial success, reaching #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and winning a People’s Choice award in 1977.

    Kiss released six more albums before 1980. However, success took its toll, and relationships within the band became strained. Criss and guitarist Ace Frehley struggled with drug and alcohol addictions. While Criss claims he quit the group, others say he was fired due to his addiction issues. After leaving Kiss in 1980, Criss pursued a solo career, releasing two albums and performing with various bands. He rejoined Kiss for a reunion tour from 1996 to 1997 and participated in the band’s 1998 album. Criss left the band again after destroying his drums on stage in 2000 but returned in 2002. He left for good in 2004 and released another solo album, “One for All,” in 2007. In 2014, Peter Criss was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Kiss.

    Acting

    Beyond playing himself in the 1978 made-for-television sci-fi movie “Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park,” Criss has appeared on Fox’s “Millennium” and HBO’s “Oz.”

    Imposter Incident

    In 1991, “Star” magazine ran an interview with a man claiming to be Peter Criss. The article depicted Criss as broke and homeless, living on the streets of Los Angeles. However, the interviewee was a drifter named Christopher Dickinson, who impersonated Criss in exchange for $500 and a motel room. Criss confronted Dickinson on “The Phil Donahue Show,” where Dickinson admitted to the deception, claiming he was under the influence of alcohol during the interview.

    Peter Criss Health

    Criss struggled with drugs and alcohol throughout the 1970s and 1980s, particularly with cocaine. His addiction issues contributed to tensions within Kiss and his eventual departure from the band. However, Criss claims he has been clean since 1984. In 2008, he was diagnosed with male breast cancer and underwent a lumpectomy. As of this writing, he remains cancer-free.

    Personal Life

    Peter Criss has been married three times. He married Lydia Di Leonardy in 1970, and they divorced in 1979. He then married former Playboy Playmate Debra Jensen, and they divorced in 1994. Since 1998, he has been married to Gigi Criss. He has one daughter, Jenilee, born in 1981.

    Real Estate

    Peter Criss resides in a large house in Wall Township, New Jersey.

    Peter Criss Net Worth

    Peter Criss net worth is $5 million.

