What Is Rasheeda’s Net Worth?

Rasheeda is an American rapper and reality television star with a net worth of $600,000. She first gained attention as a member of the hip-hop group Da Kaperz during her teenage years. Today, she is best known for her role on the VH1 reality show “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” where she stars alongside her husband, Kirk Frost, since 1999.

Rasheeda Net Worth $600,000 Date of Birth May 25, 1976 Place of Birth Decatur, Georgia Nationality American Profession Rapper

Early Life

Rasheeda Widad Buckner was born on May 25, 1976, in Decatur, Georgia. As a teenager, she formed the hip-hop group Da Kaperz with two friends in 1998. The group signed with D-Lo Entertainment, but Rasheeda soon decided to pursue a solo career.

Music Career

Rasheeda released her first solo album, “Dirty South,” in 2001 through Motown Records, which brought her wider attention. The album’s lead single, “Do It,” was a minor hit and helped establish her presence in the “Southern hip hop” genre.

She left Motown Records in 2001 and released her second album, “Ghetto Dream,” in 2002. This album, featuring Lil Jon and the Eastside Boyz, solidified her status as the “Queen of Crunk.” In 2004, she gained further recognition with her performance on Petey Pablo’s single “Vibrate” and her feature on Nivea’s “You Like It Like That.”

Rasheeda’s third album, “GA Peach,” released in 2006, showcased a slower, sexier style and earned her more club fans, particularly with the single “My Bubblegum.” Her fourth album, “Dat Type of Gurl,” came out in 2007 and included remixes and re-recordings of older tracks. That same year, she was featured on Mims’ single “Like This.”

Also Read: What Is Prince Michael Jackson’s Net Worth?

In 2009, she released her fifth album, “Certified Hot Chick,” followed by several mixtapes and collaborations with Kandi Burruss in the group Peach Candy. Rasheeda continued her music career with her sixth studio album, “Boss Chick Music,” in 2012, featuring singles like “Marry Me” and “Legs to the Moon.”

Rasheeda joined the cast of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” in its third season in 2013. Her music accolades include winning Mixtape Artist of the Year at the Southern Entertainment Awards and being the first independent artist nominated for BET’s Female Hip Hop Artist of the Year. In 2015, she released the song “I Meant It,” featured on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” hinting at a possible end to her music career.

Other Ventures

In addition to her music career, Rasheeda owns several successful businesses. She launched the online clothing company imBossy.com and Poiz cosmetics. In 2015, she made a guest appearance on Fox’s “Rosewood.” She also launched her apparel and accessory website, imBossy.com, in 2016. Rasheeda opened her first physical store, Pressed Boutique, in Atlanta in June 2015, followed by a second store in Houston in 2018.

Personal Life

Rasheeda appears on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” with her husband, Kirk Frost, who also manages her career. The couple has two sons, Ky and Karter. They married when Rasheeda was just 17 years old.

Rasheeda Net Worth

Rasheeda net worth is $600,000.