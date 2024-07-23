What Is Rob Dyrdek’s Net Worth?

Rob Dyrdek, a versatile personality known for his roles as an MTV reality star, former professional skateboarder, actor, producer, and entrepreneur, boasts a net worth of $100 million. He gained prominence through reality shows like “Rob & Big,” “Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory,” and “Ridiculousness.” Dyrdek’s entrepreneurial ventures through his company, Dyrdek Machine, include founding Street League Skateboarding and Thrill One Media.

Early Life

Rob Dyrdek was born on June 28, 1974, in Kettering, Ohio. His passion for skateboarding began at age 11 when he received his first skateboard from pro skateboarder Neil Blender. By 12, Dyrdek had secured a sponsorship and started his professional skateboarding career. At 16, he moved to Southern California to further pursue skateboarding.

Rob Dyrdek Career

After moving to California, Dyrdek began riding for DC Shoes, a sponsorship that lasted until 2016. Over his career, he has also been sponsored by Silver Trucks, EA Skate, and Monster Energy. In 2010, Dyrdek founded the Street League Skateboarding (SLS) competition, which has grown into an international event with a $1.6 million prize pool. This competition was featured in the documentary “The Motivation,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2013.

Dyrdek’s television career includes starring in “Rob & Big” (2006-2008) and “Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory” (2009-2015). The latter show was set in a converted warehouse featuring an indoor skate plaza and various other recreational areas. In 2011, he began hosting “Ridiculousness,” a show that showcases humorous internet videos with Dyrdek’s commentary. His production company has also produced several other shows, including spin-offs like “Amazingness,” “Deliciousness,” “Adorableness,” and “Messyness.”

Entrepreneurial

Dyrdek has founded multiple successful businesses, especially within the skateboarding industry. His ventures include the skateboarding clothing brand DC Shoes, Alien Workshop, and Rogue Status. In 2021, he launched a business-focused podcast called “Build with Rob” and created the Do-Or-Dier Foundation to support entrepreneurship opportunities for underrepresented youth. In July 2022, Thrill One Sports & Entertainment was acquired by Fiume Capital and Juggernaut Capital Partners for $300 million.

Personal Life

Rob Dyrdek married Bryiana Noelle Flores, a Playboy Playmate, in April 2015 at Disneyland in a memorable proposal. The couple has two children: a son named Kodah Dash (born 2016) and a daughter named Nala Ryan (born 2017). Dyrdek became an ordained minister to officiate his sister’s wedding in 2011, a ceremony featured in an episode of “Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory.”

Dyrdek’s love for animals is evident with his two bulldogs, Meaty and Beefy, and a Pomeranian named Gretchen Weiner. He also has a passion for horse racing and has owned up to 13 horses at a time.

Rob Dyrdek Salary

For his television work, Dyrdek earned $60,000 per episode for “Rob & Big” and $100,000 per episode for “Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory.”

Real Estate

Rob Dyrdek’s real estate portfolio is impressive, with three mansions in the gated Mulholland Estates community above Beverly Hills. He has spent nearly $25 million on these properties alone. In 2015, he bought a 3.1-acre lot in Mulholland Estates for $9.9 million, planning to build a mansion on the largest property in the community. Other properties include a $6 million mansion purchased in 2018 and another mansion bought for $8.5 million in 2019, both located in the same community.

Dyrdek’s real estate transactions also include a house in the Mount Olympus neighborhood bought for $2.549 million and sold at a loss in 2012, and another property in the Hollywood Knolls neighborhood sold at a loss in 2013. Additionally, he sold a house in the Laurel Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles for $3.5 million in 2016.

Rob Dyrdek Net Worth

Rob Dyrdek net worth is $100 million.