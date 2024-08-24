What Is Robert Plant’s Net Worth?

Robert Plant CBE, the legendary English musician, singer, and songwriter, has an estimated net worth of $200 million. Best known as the lead vocalist of the iconic rock band Led Zeppelin, Plant has also achieved significant success with his solo projects and collaborations with bands such as Strange Sensation, the Band of Joy, the Sensational Space Shifters, and with singer Alison Krauss. Plant’s distinctive vocal style, characterized by a powerful range and high-pitched delivery, has earned him a reputation as one of the greatest rock and roll singers of all time. In 2009, a poll conducted by the radio station Planet Rock named him “The Greatest Voice in Rock.”

Robert Plant Net Worth $200 Million Date of Birth August 20, 1948 Place of Birth West Bromwich, Staffordshire Nationality Brits Profession Musician, Singer, Songwriter

Plant was also named the Greatest Metal Vocalist of All Time by “Hit Parader” magazine in 2006 and ranked #15 on “Rolling Stone” magazine’s 2008 list of the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time. In 2011, when “Rolling Stone” asked its readers to vote for their favorite lead singers of all time, Plant claimed the top spot.

Early Life

Robert Anthony Plant was born on August 20, 1948, in West Bromwich, Staffordshire, England. He grew up in Halesowen, Worcestershire, with his mother, Annie, his father, Robert (a civil engineer and Royal Air Force veteran), and his sister, Alison. From an early age, Plant developed a deep passion for music, particularly influenced by Elvis Presley, whom he tried to emulate from the age of 10. He attended King Edward VI Grammar School for Boys but left in his mid-teens, drawn by a growing interest in blues music. Despite his father’s insistence that he train to become a chartered accountant, Plant left home at 16 after just two weeks of training to attend college and explore the local blues scene. He worked at Woolworth’s in Halesowen and at the Wimpey construction company in Birmingham. Plant recorded three singles with CBS Records before joining various bands, including the Crawling King Snakes, where he met future Led Zeppelin bandmate John Bonham. Before joining Led Zeppelin, Plant and Bonham played together in the Band of Joy.

Robert Plant Career

Robert Plant’s career took a decisive turn in 1968 when he met guitarist Jimmy Page, who was searching for a lead singer for his band, the New Yardbirds. Impressed by Plant’s rendition of “Somebody to Love” by Jefferson Airplane, Page invited him to join the band. The New Yardbirds eventually became Led Zeppelin, featuring Plant on lead vocals, Page on guitar, John Paul Jones on bass, and John Bonham on drums. The band signed with Atlantic Records and released their debut album, “Led Zeppelin,” in 1969. The album reached #6 on the UK charts and #10 on the US charts, setting the stage for their explosive rise in rock music.

Led Zeppelin released eight more studio albums, including classics like “Houses of the Holy” (1973), “Physical Graffiti” (1975), and “In Through the Out Door” (1979). They also released the 1976 concert film “The Song Remains the Same.” The band became known for their dynamic sound and groundbreaking songs, including “Stairway to Heaven,” which is widely regarded as one of the greatest rock songs ever recorded. Other notable hits include “Whole Lotta Love” (1969), “Ramble On” (1969), “Black Dog” (1971), and “Rock and Roll” (1972). Led Zeppelin sold an estimated 200 to 300 million records worldwide before disbanding in 1980 following the death of drummer John Bonham. Despite Bonham’s passing, Plant, Page, and Jones occasionally reunited for performances, often with Bonham’s son, Jason, on drums. In the 1990s, Page and Plant released two albums, “No Quarter” and “Walking into Clarksdale,” and embarked on a tour together.

Following Led Zeppelin, Plant launched a successful solo career, beginning with the platinum-certified album “Pictures at Eleven” in 1982. He released five more solo albums before forming the band Strange Sensation, with whom he recorded “Dreamland” (2002) and “Mighty ReArranger” (2005). Plant then collaborated with bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss on the critically acclaimed album “Raising Sand” (2007), which won five Grammy Awards. In 2010, he reunited with the Band of Joy to release the album “Band of Joy,” which earned two Grammy nominations. He continued to experiment with new sounds and styles with the Sensational Space Shifters, releasing “Lullaby and… The Ceaseless Roar” (2014) and “Carry Fire” (2017). In the early 1980s, Plant formed The Honeydrippers with Jimmy Page and Jeff Beck; the band released the EP “The Honeydrippers: Volume One” in 1984, which reached #4 on the “Billboard” 200 chart. Plant’s most commercially successful post-Zeppelin album was “Now and Zen” (1988), which went triple platinum in the United States and gold in the United Kingdom. In 2019, Plant launched “Digging Deep – The Robert Plant Podcast,” where he explores different tracks from his extensive back catalog.

Personal Life

Robert Plant married Maureen Wilson in 1968, and the couple had three children: daughter Carmen (born 1968), son Karac (born 1972), and son Logan (born 1979). Tragically, Karac passed away from a stomach virus in 1977 while Plant was on tour with Led Zeppelin, leading him to write the heartfelt song “All My Love” as a tribute. In 1975, Plant and his family were involved in a car accident in Greece, resulting in injuries that forced the cancellation of the remaining dates on Led Zeppelin’s “Physical Graffiti” tour.

In 2010, Plant began a relationship with singer-songwriter Patty Griffin and moved to Austin, Texas, to live with her. The couple split in 2014, after which Plant returned to England. A lifelong fan of Wolverhampton Wanderers football club, Plant was named the club’s Vice-President in 2009.

Robert Plant Awards and Honors

Robert Plant has received numerous accolades throughout his career, including two NME Awards (World Male Singer and Best Male Singer) and eight Grammy Awards. Some notable Grammy wins include Best Hard Rock Performance for “Most High” (1998), Album of the Year for “Raising Sand” (2008), and Best Rock Album for Led Zeppelin’s “Celebration Day” (2013). In 2009, Plant was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his contributions to music. In 2012, Plant and his former Led Zeppelin bandmates were honored with the Kennedy Center Honors, recognizing their influence and impact on American culture.

Robert Plant Net Worth

