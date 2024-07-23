What Is Roy Jones Jr Net Worth?

Roy Jones Jr. is an American professional boxer, actor, and rapper with a net worth of $7 million. His professional boxing career spanned nearly three decades, during which he achieved 66 wins out of 75 fights. Throughout his career, Jones earned $55 million from guaranteed purses, Pay-Per-View bonuses, and sponsorships (before taxes and fees).

Financial Issues

Despite his significant earnings, Roy Jones, Jr. has faced financial difficulties. Much of his wealth was lost due to failed business ventures, particularly real estate investments, and a recording studio that did not become profitable. In 2014, Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. By 2015, he had accumulated $3 million in IRS debt. A Russian boxing promoter once offered to cover his debt in exchange for a series of fights. In 2018, several of Jones’ properties were auctioned off to settle debts, including a property occupied by his father, Roy Jones, Sr. This situation led to national headlines and a GoFundMe campaign to help find Jones Sr. a new home.

Early Life

Roy Levesta Jones, Jr. was born in Pensacola, Florida, in January 1969. As an amateur, he won the 1984 United States National Junior Olympics and the 1986 and 1987 United States National Golden Gloves. Jones also won a silver medal in the 1988 Seoul Olympic games before turning professional in 1989.

Roy Jones Jr Career

Jones won the IBF Middleweight Championship in 1993 by defeating Bernard Hopkins. He suffered his first loss in 1997 to Montell Griffin after being disqualified for hitting a downed opponent, losing the WBC Light Heavyweight title. In 2003, he defeated John Ruiz to become the WBA Heavyweight champion, holding over 10 championships at that time. Jones lost his second career fight to Antonio Tarver in 2004 and subsequently lost three more fights in a row from 2004-2005. In December 2013, Jones defeated Zine Eddine Benmakhlouf to win the vacant WBU Cruiserweight title, bringing his professional record to 57-8. He is the only boxer to have started as a light middleweight and gone on to win a heavyweight title.

The Boxing Writers Association of America named Jones the Fighter of the Decade for the 1990s. His rap album “Round One: The Album” was released in 2001, and his group Body Head Bangerz released an album in 2004. Jones appeared in two films from the Matrix franchise and has been involved in other films, including “The Devil’s Advocate,” “Cordially Invited,” “Universal Soldier: A New Dimension,” and “Southpaw.” He has also worked as a boxing trainer and commentator and holds dual American and Russian citizenship. However, he was banned from entering Ukraine in 2015 after meeting with Vladimir Putin to request dual citizenship.

Roy Jones Jr Salary

Jones’ largest career purse came from his fight against John Ruiz in March 2003, where he was guaranteed $10 million plus 60% of the fight’s profits, resulting in a $26 million payday. He earned $6.375 million fighting Antonio Tarver and between $1 and $2 million per fight before facing Tarver.

In July 2020, Jones and Mike Tyson announced they would come out of retirement for an exhibition match. The two reportedly secured a $50 million sponsorship deal for the fight, with each fighter potentially earning up to $10 million if all Pay-Per-View milestones were met. Including the $10 million from the Tyson fight, Roy Jones Jr.’s career earnings total over $55 million.

