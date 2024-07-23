What Is Sadie Robertson’s Net Worth?

Sadie Robertson, an American reality television personality, actress, and author, has a net worth of $1 million. Best known as the daughter of Willie and Korie Robertson, she gained fame through the A&E reality series “Duck Dynasty,” which aired from 2012 to 2017. The show centered on her grandfather Phil Robertson, the creator of the Duck Commander duck call, and the family business. “Duck Dynasty” transformed Sadie into a fashion icon for teenage girls. In 2013, she launched a clothing line featuring affordable prom dresses. In 2014, Robertson competed on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” finishing in second place.

Early Life

Sadie Carroway Robertson was born on June 11, 1997, in Monroe, Louisiana. Her parents, Willie and Korie, met at summer camp in third grade and married right after high school. Korie played a crucial role in transforming Duck Commander into a global business. Sadie has four biological siblings: Willie Jr., Rowdy, John Luke, and Bella, and an adopted sister, Rebecca. She attended Ouachita Christian Academy and was ranked sixth in Louisiana for javelin throwing in 2013.

Sadie Robertson Career

Sadie appeared in 65 episodes of “Duck Dynasty.” She also performed “Away in a Manger” with Alison Krauss on the 2013 album “Duck the Halls: A Robertson Family Christmas,” which reached #3 on the “Billboard” 200 chart and topped the Top Holiday Albums and Top Country Albums charts. In 2016, she co-starred with Melissa Joan Hart, Robin Givens, and Jesse Metcalfe in “God’s Not Dead 2.” She also appeared in the biographical drama “I’m Not Ashamed” (2016) and the TV movie “Sun, Sand & Romance” (2017).

Sadie has been featured in music videos such as “Past the Past” by Lawson Bates and “The Long Way” by Brett Eldredge. As an author, she has published several books, including:

“Live Original: How the Duck Commander Teen Keeps It Real and Stays True to Her Values” (2014)

“Life Just Got Real: A Live Original Novel” (2016)

“Live Original Devotional” (2016)

“Live Fearless: A Call to Power, Passion, and Purpose” (2018)

“Live: remain alive, be alive at a specified time, have an exciting or fulfilling life” (2020)

Personal Life

Sadie got engaged to Christian Huff in June 2019 and they married on her family’s Louisiana farm on November 25, 2019. The couple announced their pregnancy on Instagram in October 2020. In a December 2020 interview with “People” magazine, Sadie shared the difficulties of her pregnancy, including severe morning sickness and battling COVID-19 simultaneously.

For the 2020 holiday season, Robertson collaborated with World Vision, designing a “Circle of Hope” ring for their gift catalog. She also sponsors two children through World Vision. In 2017, Sadie revealed her struggle with body image issues and an eating disorder that began after her stint on “Dancing with the Stars,” which lasted for more than a year.

