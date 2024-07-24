What Is Sean Murray’s Net Worth And Salary?

Sean Murray, an American actor, has an impressive net worth of $25 million. Best known for his role as Timothy McGee on the popular TV series “NCIS,” Murray has been a mainstay on the show since its premiere in 2003, appearing in hundreds of episodes. His stepfather, Donald Bellisario, is the creator of “NCIS,” and his stepsister, Troian Bellisario, is also a notable actress, known for her role in “Pretty Little Liars.”

Sean Murray Salary

As a main cast member on “NCIS,” Sean Murray’s recent salary per episode is $300,000. This amounts to approximately $7 million per season before considering syndication royalties.

Early Life

Sean Murray was born on November 15, 1977, in Bethesda, Maryland. He spent much of his childhood in New South Wales, Australia, and lived on various military bases worldwide due to his father’s career in the Navy. Holding dual citizenship, Murray is both Australian and American. His parents eventually divorced, and in 1998, his mother, Vivienne Lee, married television producer Donald P. Bellisario, known for creating iconic shows like “JAG,” “Quantum Leap,” “Magnum, P.I.,” and “NCIS.”

Career Success

Murray began his acting career in the early 1990s as a teenager, debuting in the television film “Backfield in Motion” and guest-starring on the series “Civil Wars.” In 1998, the same year his mother married Donald Bellisario, Murray secured a six-episode arc on the series “JAG.”

Throughout the 1990s, Murray worked steadily in various feature films, television movies, and shows. His credits include “Hocus Pocus,” “This Boy’s Life,” “Fall Into Darkness,” “For My Daughter’s Honor,” “The Sleepwalker Killing,” “Harts of the West,” “ER,” “Silk Stalkings,” “Touched by an Angel,” “Boston Public,” and “The Random Years.”

Murray is most widely recognized for his role as Timothy McGee on “NCIS,” where he has been a co-star since the show’s inception in 2003. As of now, he has appeared in nearly 400 episodes of the series.

Personal Life

In 2004, Sean Murray met Carrie James, a teacher, at an event. The couple married in November 2005 and have two children together.

Real Estate

In 2009, Sean and Carrie purchased a home in Encino, California, for $1.9 million, where they continue to reside. Murray previously owned a house in LA’s Atwater Village neighborhood, which he sold in 2018 for $1.3 million.

In April 2021, the couple bought a 6,500-square-foot mansion in Tarzana, California, for $4.85 million. Just a few months later, in October 2021, they sold the property to Arsenio Hall for $5.2 million, earning a $350,000 profit in only five months.

