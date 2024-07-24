What Is Sheryl Underwood’s Net Worth and Salary?

Sheryl Underwood is an American comedian, television host, actress, and producer with a net worth of $8 million. Underwood gained prominence as the first female finalist in the Miller Lite Comedy Search in 1989. Since 2011, she has been a co-host on the CBS series “The Talk,” and she hosted “BET’s Comicview” from 2005 to 2006. As an actress, Sheryl has appeared in films like “I Got the Hook-Up” (1998), “Beauty Shop” (2005), and “The Bounce Back” (2016), and in TV series such as “The Young and the Restless” (2012−2013), “The Odd Couple” (2016), and “The Bold and the Beautiful” (2016−2019).

Sheryl Underwood Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth October 28, 1963 Place of Birth Little Rock, Arkansas Nationality American Profession Comedian, Television Host, Actress, Producer

Underwood also hosted and produced the comedy/variety series “Holla” from 2002 to 2003, and she founded her own strategic marketing and brand development firm, Pack Rat Productions, Inc. She launched Sheryl Underwood Radio, which airs on more than 580 radio affiliates, and hosts the “Sheryl Underwood Radio Podcast.”

Early Life

Sheryl Patrice Underwood was born on October 28, 1963, in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was born with a twin who did not survive. Underwood has spoken about a difficult childhood, including her mother’s claim that her father murdered her twin. She has an older brother named Michael and an older sister, Frankie, who was diagnosed with polio as a child and is disabled. After their mother died in 1997, Sheryl took care of Frankie. Underwood attended the University of Illinois at Chicago, where she joined the Zeta Phi Beta sorority and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in liberal arts. She then earned master’s degrees in mass communication and media management from Governors State University. After college, Underwood served two years in the United States Air Force reserves.

Sheryl Underwood Career

After her breakthrough as a finalist in the 1989 Miller Lite Comedy Search, Sheryl appeared on “Def Comedy Jam” (1992), “Showtime at the Apollo” (1994), and “Make Me Laugh” (1997). In 1998, she made her big-screen debut in the Warren Beatty comedy “Bulworth” and played Bad Mouth Bessie in “I Got the Hook-Up,” reprising her role in 2019’s “I Got the Hook-Up 2.” In 2002, she guest-starred on The WB sitcom “Nikki” and appeared on “Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn.” In 2003, she starred in her own episode of “Comedy Central Presents” and was featured in the TV documentary “Heroes of Comedy: Women on Top.” In 2005, Sheryl played Catfish Rita in “Beauty Shop” and appeared in the TV movie “Getting Played” and the documentaries “Made You Look: Top 25 Moments of BET History” and “A Comic’s Climb at the USCAF.” That same year, she began hosting “BET’s Comicview,” and from 2007 to 2010, she appeared on “1st Amendment Stand Up” four times.

Also Read: What Is Sean Murray’s Net Worth And Salary?

In 2011, Underwood joined “The Talk” as a co-host, and she has appeared in more than 2,000 episodes, earning seven Daytime Emmy nominations. During her time on “The Talk,” Sheryl has guest-starred on several TV shows, including “The Millers” (2013), “Madam Secretary” (2014), “The Comeback” (2014), “Supergirl” (2016), “Happy Together” (2018), “Jane the Virgin” (2018), and “Kidding” (2020). She also had recurring roles as Diane on “The Odd Couple” in 2016 and as Emmy on “The Bold and the Beautiful” from 2016 to 2019. Underwood has competed on “Celebrity Name Game” and appeared in over 30 episodes of “Funny You Should Ask.”

Personal Life

In 1987, Sheryl married a chef named Michael, who tragically died by suicide three years into their marriage. She shared this painful experience on her first episode of “The Talk” in 2011 and later detailed it in a 2016 interview with “People” magazine. After graduating from college, Sheryl was raped by an unknown assailant, an experience she discussed on a 2017 episode of “The Talk.”

Although Underwood has typically voted Republican, she campaigned for President Barack Obama in 2012 and for Hillary Clinton in 2016. She was elected International President of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority in 2008 and has served in several leadership roles within the organization. Sheryl is also a member of the NAACP and the National Council of Negro Women and founded the African-American Female Comedian Association. She has received honorary doctorates from the University of Illinois-Chicago, South Carolina State University, Benedict College, and Voorhees College.

Sheryl Underwood Awards and Nominations

From 2014 to 2020, Underwood and her “The Talk” co-hosts received seven Daytime Emmy nominations, winning for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host in 2017. In 1994, Sheryl was named BET’s Funniest Female Comedian on “Comic View,” and she won the Platinum Mic Viewers Choice Award at the 2005 BET Comedy Awards. She has also been honored with Johnson C. Smith University’s Arch of Triumph Award and a UNCF Masked Award.

Sheryl Underwood Net Worth

Sheryl Underwood net worth is $4 million.