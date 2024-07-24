What Is Simu Liu’s Net Worth And Salary?

Simu Liu is a Canadian actor and stuntman with a net worth of $4 million. Liu is best known for his roles in the Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and the television series “Kim’s Convenience.”

Simu Liu Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth April 19, 1989 Place of Birth Harbin Nationality American Profession Actor, Stuntman

Early Life

Simu Liu was born on April 19, 1989, in Harbin, China. Raised by his grandparents until age five, he moved to Kingston, Ontario, Canada with his parents. He grew up in Mississauga, Ontario, attending the University of Toronto Schools for high school. Liu studied business administration at the Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario, graduating with honors in 2011. Initially working as an accountant at Deloitte, he realized his dissatisfaction with the career, leading to his eventual layoff and subsequent pursuit of acting and stunt work.

Simu Liu Career

Simu Liu’s early career included minor roles in Guillermo del Toro’s “Pacific Rim” and the music video for Avicii’s “I Could Be The One.” He also appeared in TV series such as “Nikita” (2012) and “Beauty and the Beast” (2014), and worked as a stuntman on “Sick: Survive the Night” and the miniseries “Heroes Reborn.”

In 2015, Liu landed his first significant role in the crime drama series “Blood and Water,” earning nominations at the ACTRA Awards and the Canadian Screen Awards in 2017. Later that year, he was cast in CBC’s popular sitcom “Kim’s Convenience,” a TV adaptation of a successful play. The series received multiple award nominations, including Best Comedy Series at the 2018 Canadian Screen Awards and Most Popular Foreign Drama at the 2019 Seoul International Drama Awards. Liu starred in the series until its conclusion in 2021.

Liu also had a recurring role in NBC’s “Taken” (2016) and made appearances in series like “Orphan Black,” “Dark Matter,” “Slasher,” “Bad Blood,” “The Expanse,” and “Yappie.” In 2019, he guest-starred in the 100th episode of “Fresh Off the Boat” and an episode of “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens.”

Liu’s major breakthrough came in 2019 when Disney announced at Comic-Con that he would play Shang-Chi in the Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” The film, Marvel’s first with an Asian-led cast, faced multiple production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was eventually released in September 2021 to positive reviews. In September 2021, Liu was cast in a voice role in the Netflix anime film “Bright: Samurai Soul” and joined the cast of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” film in February 2022.

Also Read: What Is Sean Murray’s Net Worth And Salary?

Apart from acting, Liu is also a filmmaker, producer, and writer. He directed and starred in the short film “Open Gym,” which debuted at the 2013 Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival, and has since worked on several other short films. In 2018, he founded his production company, 4:12 Entertainment, to develop more long-form projects.

Liu was featured in “Hello” magazine’s 50 Most Beautiful Canadians and 25 Hottest Bachelors lists in 2017 and 2018. He also graced the cover of “Men’s Health” magazine in May 2021, becoming the first East Asian man to do so since Jet Li in 2010.

Personal Life

Simu Liu has shared his experiences growing up in an immigrant family through various platforms. He wrote an article for Maclean’s magazine in 2018 and later expanded his story into a memoir titled “We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story.”

Liu is a fan of the Toronto Raptors and the Star Wars franchise. He has been romantically linked to South Korean-Canadian actress Tina Jung, who also appeared in “Kim’s Convenience.” The couple maintains a private relationship and does not post pictures together online.

Simu Liu Net Worth

Simu Liu net worth is $4 million.