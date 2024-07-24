What Is Solange Knowles Net Worth?

Solange Knowles, an American singer-songwriter, actress, and model, has a net worth of $9 million. Known mononymously as Solange, she is the younger sister of the globally renowned musician Beyoncé Knowles.

Early Life

Solange Piaget Knowles was born on June 24, 1986, in Houston, Texas. Her parents, Mathew and Tina Knowles, also raised her older sister, Beyoncé. Solange showed an early interest in the arts, studying dance and theater, and began writing her own songs at nine. By fifteen, she joined Destiny’s Child on tour as a supporting dancer, briefly replacing member Kelly Rowland during a tour.

Career

Managed by her father Mathew, Solange sang the theme song for the Disney Channel’s “The Proud Family” in 2001 and contributed to tracks for Lil’ Romeo, Destiny’s Child, and Kelly Rowland. She began working on her debut album, “Solo Star,” at 14, involving notable producers like Jermaine Dupri, The Neptunes, and Timbaland. Released in 2003, it debuted at #49 on the Billboard 200. Her second album, “Sol-Angel and the Hadley St. Dreams,” came out in 2008, featuring work from producers like CeeLo Green and Mark Ronson.

In 2012, Solange released the single “Losing You” through the independent label Terrible Records and later launched her own label, Saint Records. Her third studio album, “A Seat at the Table,” released in 2016, became her first #1 album in the U.S. Her fourth album, “When I Get Home,” was released in 2019. She has headlined five tours and supported artists like Kelly Rowland and Justin Timberlake. Solange has won numerous awards, including a Grammy, BET Award, Soul Train Music Award, Webby Award, Glamour Award for Woman of the Year, and Billboard’s Women in Music Impact Award.

Music Career

Solange’s music career began in the early 2000s with her debut album, “Solo Star,” released in 2002, blending R&B, funk, and soul. Her artistry is recognized for its deep exploration of Black identity and cultural themes. In 2016, she gained critical acclaim with her album “A Seat at the Table,” featuring hits like “Cranes in the Sky.” This album, celebrated for its powerful lyrics and exploration of complex themes such as race, womanhood, and personal empowerment, earned her a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance, solidifying her status as an influential artist.

Acting Career

Solange has made guest appearances on TV shows like “Intimate Portrait,” “Soul Train,” “The Brothers Garcia,” “Lincoln Heights,” “Yo Gabba Gabba!,” and “Random Acts of Flyness.” She also had roles in “The Proud Family,” “Taina,” “One on One,” “Listen Up!,” and “Ghost Whisperer.” Solange starred in the family comedy “Johnson Family Vacation” and the cheerleading film “Bring It On: All or Nothing.”

Other Ventures

Inspired by her son Julez, Solange launched the hip-hop-style toy line Baby Jamz in 2007. In fashion, she became the brand ambassador for Armani Jeans in 2008 and a face of Rimmel London in 2011. She has also been featured in campaigns for Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Mercedes-Benz, and Helmut Lang. The Knowles family fashion line, House of Deréon, named after their grandmother Agnéz Deréon, has also featured Solange as a model.

Personal Life

Solange married Daniel Smith in February 2004 at 17 and gave birth to their son, Daniel ‘Julez’ J. Smith Jr., later that year. They divorced in 2007. In 2013, she moved to New Orleans with her son. In November 2014, she married music video director Alan Ferguson in New Orleans, but they separated in 2019.

In May 2014, a security video showed Solange physically assaulting her brother-in-law, Jay-Z. Despite media attention and speculation, the family chose not to publicly address the incident.

