What Is Sylvester Stallone’s Net Worth and Salary?

Sylvester Stallone, an iconic American actor, screenwriter, producer, and director, boasts a net worth of $400 million. Renowned for his roles in blockbuster franchises like “Rocky,” “Rambo,” and “The Expendables,” Stallone is one of the most celebrated action stars in Hollywood history. He holds the unique distinction of starring in box office #1 films across six consecutive decades.

Sylvester Stallone Salary

Stallone’s meteoric rise to fame began with “Rocky,” catapulting him to one of the highest-paid action stars of the 1980s and 1990s. His movies have grossed over $4 billion worldwide. Unlike many of his peers, Stallone has often written, produced, and directed his major franchise films.

Some of his highest-grossing films include:

“Rocky IV” (1985) – $300 million

“Rambo: First Blood Part II” (1985) – $300 million

“Creed” (2015) – $173 million

Stallone’s total box office earnings surpass $4.5 billion, placing him among the highest-grossing actors of all time, alongside stars like Tom Cruise and Harrison Ford.

Between the 1970s and 2012, Stallone earned $300 million in base film salaries, equivalent to roughly $500 million today after adjusting for inflation. Some notable salaries include:

“Rocky” – $23,000 (equivalent to $110,000 today)

“Rocky II” – $75,000

“Rocky III” – $120,000

“Rocky V” – $15 million

“Creed” and “Creed II” – $10 million each

For “First Blood” (1982), he earned $3.5 million, and for “Staying Alive” (1983), he earned $10 million and his first Producer credit. His salary for “Rocky IV” (1984) was $12 million, and he earned $16 million for “Rambo III” (1988).

Stallone’s earnings for various films in the 1980s and 1990s include $15-$16 million for each of the following:

“Lock Up”

“Tango & Cash”

“Rocky V”

“Oscar”

“Demolition Man”

“Judge Dredd”

“Assassins”

“The Specialist”

“The Expendables” and “The Expendables II”

He earned $17.5 million for “Daylight” (1996) and $20 million for both “Driven” (2001) and “Eye See You” (2002).

Early Life

Sylvester Stallone was born on July 6, 1946, in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan. He is the son of Italian-born hairdresser Francesco “Frank” Stallone Sr. and astrologer Jackie Stallone. Complications during his birth led to paralysis of the lower left side of his face, giving him his distinctive look and speech pattern.

Stallone experienced a turbulent childhood, spending some time in foster care due to his parents’ volatile relationship. He eventually studied drama at the American College in Switzerland and the University of Miami before moving to New York City to pursue acting.

Sylvester Stallone Career

Stallone’s early career featured minor roles, including an uncredited appearance in Woody Allen’s “Bananas” (1971) and a notable role in “The Lords of Flatbush” (1974). He moved to Los Angeles in the mid-1970s and began writing screenplays, inspired by a Muhammad Ali vs. Chuck Wepner fight. His breakthrough came with “Rocky” (1976), which he wrote and starred in, earning $225 million on a $1 million budget and winning three Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Continued Success

Stallone followed “Rocky” with several successful sequels and launched the “Rambo” franchise with “First Blood” (1982). Despite some box office flops in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Stallone enjoyed a resurgence with films like “Cliffhanger” (1993) and “Daylight” (1996). He made a strong comeback with “Rocky Balboa” (2006), “Rambo” (2008), and “The Expendables” series, which began in 2010.

Recent Work

Stallone continued his successful career with the “Creed” series, earning critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination for his role in “Creed” (2015). He also starred in “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies and the “Tulsa King” series. In 2023, he and his family starred in the reality series “The Family Stallone.”

Other Ventures

In 2018, Stallone founded Balboa Productions, producing films like “Creed II,” “Rambo V,” and “Expend4bles.” He has also contributed to film soundtracks and promoted boxing through his company, Tiger Eye Productions.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Stallone married Jennifer Flavin in 1997, and they have three daughters. They reconciled after a brief separation in 2022. Over the years, Stallone has made significant real estate investments, including a Beverly Hills mansion sold to Adele for $58 million and a Palm Beach property purchased for $35.4 million.

