What Is The Kid Laroi’s Net Worth?

The Kid Laroi, an Australian singer and songwriter, boasts a net worth of $8 million. He first gained recognition through collaborations with American rapper Juice Wrld and rose to greater fame in 2020 with his debut mixtape “F*ck Love,” which topped the Billboard 200. His hits include “Without You” and “Stay.”

The Kid Laroi Net Worth $8 Million Date of birth August 17, 2003 Place of Birth Waterloo, New South Wales Nationality Australian Profession Singer, Songwriter

Early Life

Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, known professionally as The Kid Laroi, was born on August 17, 2003, in Waterloo, New South Wales, Australia. His father, Nick, is a music producer and sound engineer, and his mother, Sloane, is a former talent manager and music executive of Aboriginal ancestry. Howard is of Indigenous Australian Kamilaroi descent through his great-great-grandfather, part of the “Stolen Generation.” He adopted the stage name “Laroi” based on the Kamilaroi people. After his parents divorced when he was four, he moved to Broken Hill, New South Wales, with his mother, brother, and grandparents. He attended Sacred Hart Parish School there, briefly went to a boarding school in Adelaide, and later enrolled at the Australian Performing Arts Grammar School in Sydney before dropping out to pursue music.

The Kid Laroi Career

Howard began recording raps on his mom’s phone and uploading them to SoundCloud. In 2015, he formed the duo Dream$Team with fellow Australian rapper DJ Marcus Jr., performing locally and recording many songs. Producer Khaled Rohaim discovered him in a Sydney studio and offered him work writing songs for various artists. In 2017, Howard signed with Sony Music Australia.

“14 with a Dream”

In August 2018, Howard released his debut EP, “14 with a Dream,” and became a finalist in a competition on Australia’s Triple J radio station. He performed at several Australian festivals, including Listen Out, One Night Stand, and Newtown. In 2019, he partnered with Columbia Records and rapper Lil Bibby’s Grade A Productions, supporting Juice Wrld on his Australian tour. Juice Wrld became a mentor, and Howard gained international recognition with his song “Let Her Go” on YouTube.

Collaborations and “F*ck Love” Mixtape

In 2020, Howard released several collaborations, including “Diva” with Lil Tecca, “Addison Rae,” “Fade Away” with Lil Tjay, and “Go” with Juice Wrld. His debut commercial mixtape “Fck Love,” featuring Corbin, Lil Mosey, and Juice Wrld, came out in July 2020. The mixtape’s lead single “So Done” was accompanied by a music video. By early 2021, “Fck Love” reached number one on the Australian ARIA album chart and number three on the US Billboard 200.

Two deluxe editions followed, with guest appearances from Stunna Gambino, Lil Durk, G Herbo, and Polo G.

Other Collaborations and Singles

Howard has featured on songs like “Speak” by Internet Money, “My City” by Onefour, “Reminds Me of You” by Juice Wrld, and “Unstable” by Justin Bieber. His singles “Without You” and “Stay” were major hits, with “Without You” peaking at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 and “Stay” reaching number one.

The Kid Laroi Fashion

Fashion has played a significant role in Howard’s career. Initially wearing sports tracksuits in Australia due to financial constraints, he later adopted high-end fashion brands like Louis Vuitton and Celine. Known for his love of knitted jumpers, he has appeared in the fashion magazine Flaunt and on the cover of British magazine Wonderland in late 2021.

Personal Life

In 2020, Howard began dating TikTok star Katarina Deme. He lives in Los Angeles, California, with his mother and younger brother. In August 2021, Howard revealed on Instagram that he was recovering from COVID-19, having self-isolated with his girlfriend, who also contracted the virus.

Real Estate

In May 2023, The Kid Laroi purchased a 6,000-square-foot mansion in Encino, California, for $5.5 million.

The Kid Laroi Net Worth

