What Is Tiny Harris Net Worth?

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, an American singer and reality TV star, has a net worth of $10 million. This figure represents her combined net worth with her husband, rapper T.I., whom she has been with since 2001 and married in 2010.

Tiny Harris Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth July 14, 1975 Place of Birth College Park, Georgia Nationality American Profession Singer, Reality TV Star

Tiny Harris first gained fame as a member of Xscape, a multi-platinum R&B vocal group. She has co-written several hit songs, including TLC’s “No Scrubs” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.” Alongside her musical achievements, Harris has appeared in reality TV shows like “Tiny and Toya” and “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” featuring her husband and children.

Early Life

Tameka Diane Harris was born on July 14, 1975, in College Park, Georgia. Her mother, Diane Cottle, is Caucasian, and her father, Charles “Speedy” Pope, is African American. Her father and uncle, Joseph Pope, were members of the R&B group The Tams, which saw significant success in the 1960s.

Tiny Harris Career

In 1992, while attending Tri-Cities Performing Arts High School, Harris joined the R&B group Xscape. The group was discovered by Jermaine Dupri and signed to his label, So So Def Recordings. Xscape released three platinum albums: “Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha,” “Off the Hook,” and “Traces of My Lipstick.” Harris received two Soul Train Music Awards for Best New R&B Album and an A-Town Music Award for Best Duo/Group. She sang lead vocals on hits like “Understanding,” “Do You Want To?,” “All I Need,” “Love’s a Funny Thing,” “My Little Secret,” and “Am I Dreamin’.”

After Xscape disbanded in 1998, Harris continued to find success. She co-wrote TLC’s hit “No Scrubs” with former Xscape member Kandi Burruss, earning a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song in 2000. She and Burruss also have writing credits on Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.”

Also Read: What Is Teddy Riley’s Net Worth?

Harris is a member of the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers and has received awards for her contributions to R&B and Pop music. She has worked with artists like Bow Wow, T.I., Lil’ Kim, and 8Ball & MJG. In 2005, Harris reunited with Xscape members LaTocha and Tamika Scott to release “Unchained” and the single “What’s Up.”

Harris formed the musical trio OMG Girlz with her daughter, Zonnique, and Kiesha Miles. The trio appeared in T.I.’s music video for “Hello.” Harris starred in the reality TV show “Tiny and Toya” alongside Antonia “Toya” Wright and later returned to music with her 2014 solo single, “What the Fuck You Gon Do?” The single reached number one on the iTunes R&B/Soul charts within 24 hours of its release.

Personal Life

Harris began dating rapper T.I. in 2001, and they married on July 30, 2010, in Miami Beach, Florida. They have three children together: sons King (born August 25, 2004) and Major (born May 16, 2008), and daughter Heiress (born March 2016). Harris also has an older daughter, Zonnique, from a previous relationship with Zonnie “Zeboe” Pullins. Her father, Charles Pope, passed away on July 11, 2013, after battling Alzheimer’s Disease.

In December 2016, Harris filed for divorce from T.I., but they later reconciled and decided to work on their marriage.

Legal Issues

On September 1, 2010, Harris and T.I. were arrested in Los Angeles after police detected the smell of marijuana in their vehicle. They were found in possession of ecstasy and released on $10,000 bail.

Tiny Harris Atlanta Mansion

In January 2020, Harris and T.I. purchased a 14,000-square-foot mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, for $3.27 million. The mansion, located in a private gated community along the Chattahoochee River, features a large pool, spa, gym, and outdoor fireplace.

Tiny Harris Net Worth

Tiny Harris net worth is $10 million.