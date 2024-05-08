What Is Tom Delonge Net Worth?

Tom DeLonge, an American musician, record producer, and entrepreneur, boasts a net worth estimated at $70 million. Primarily recognized as the co-lead guitarist, vocalist, and founder of Blink-182, DeLonge’s career trajectory extends beyond music into entrepreneurship, filmmaking, and UFO research.

Early Life

Born on December 13, 1975, in Poway, California, Tom DeLonge grew up in a middle-class household. His initial exposure to music occurred during a church camp, where he first experimented with the guitar. Despite his musical interests, he also pursued skateboarding avidly during his youth.

Career

DeLonge initiated Blink-182 while still in high school, later achieving notable success with albums like “Enema of the State,” which sold over 15 million copies.

However, internal tensions led to his departure from the band, prompting him to explore other musical ventures like Angels & Airwaves. Despite intermittent reunions with Blink-182, DeLonge’s solo projects and entrepreneurial pursuits have diversified his career portfolio.

Business Ventures

DeLonge’s entrepreneurial endeavors began early, with ventures like Really Likable People (RLP), Atticus Clothing, and Macbeth Footwear. Additionally, he founded Modlife, a platform for musicians to create websites and fan clubs, and launched Strange Times, a website focusing on conspiracy theories and UFOs.

UFO Research

DeLonge’s fascination with extraterrestrial phenomena led to the establishment of To The Stars, Inc., an entertainment company with a division dedicated to UFO research. This venture culminated in the creation of the To the Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences, which produced the History Channel show “Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation.”

Sale of Song Rights

In 2020, DeLonge made headlines for selling the rights to his entire catalog of Blink-182 songs to Hipgnosis Songs. This deal encompassed hits like “All the Small Things,” reflecting a strategic move in managing his financial assets.

Real Estate

DeLonge’s real estate holdings include properties in Rancho Santa Fe and Del Mar, California. Notably, he listed a residence in Rancho Santa Fe for $6.3 million in 2008 and sold his Del Mar home for $3.8 million in 2018, showcasing his involvement in the luxury real estate market.

Tom Delonge Net Worth

