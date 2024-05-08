fbpx
    What Is Tom Felton Net Worth?

    2 Mins Read
    English actor and musician Tom Felton has amassed a net worth of $20 million, primarily through his acclaimed portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the film adaptations of J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series. Beyond his iconic role in the wizarding world, Felton has demonstrated versatility across various film and television projects, as well as his endeavors in music.

    Date of Birth September 22, 1987
    Place of Birth Epsom, Surrey
    Nationality Brits
    Profession Actor, Singer, Voice Actor

    Early Life

    Born on September 22, 1987, in Epsom, Surrey, England, Tom Felton discovered his passion for acting and music at a young age. His journey into the entertainment industry began with appearances in commercials before landing his debut film role in “The Borrowers” in 1997. Subsequent roles on television and in films like “Anna and the King” paved the way for his breakout role as Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” series.

    Harry Potter

    Felton’s portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” films catapulted him to international fame. He reprised his role throughout the series’ eight installments, showcasing his talent and contributing to the franchise’s immense success.

    Following his tenure as Malfoy, Felton embarked on a diverse film career, starring in projects ranging from horror thrillers like “The Apparition” to sci-fi blockbusters like “Rise of the Planet of the Apes.”

    Television Career

    In addition to his film work, Tom Felton has made notable appearances on television. He participated in reality shows like “Adrenaline Junkie” and starred in historical miniseries like “Labyrinth.” Felton’s television credits also include roles in crime dramas such as “Murder in the First” and superhero series like “The Flash.”

    Music Career

    Outside of acting, Felton has pursued a passion for music through his independent record label, Six String Productions. He has released several EPs and singles, showcasing his musical talents and further expanding his creative repertoire.

    Personal Life

    In his personal life, Tom Felton has been involved in charitable endeavors, including visits to children’s hospitals and participation in fundraising events. His contributions to various causes highlight his commitment to giving back to the community beyond his entertainment career.

    Tom Felton net worth is $20 million.

