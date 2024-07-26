What Is Tony Shalhoub’s Net Worth?

Tony Shalhoub, an American actor, boasts a net worth of $20 million. He is widely recognized for his starring role in the critically acclaimed USA Network television series “Monk,” which aired from 2002 to 2009, encompassing 125 episodes across eight seasons. Additionally, Shalhoub has gained acclaim for his role in the award-winning Amazon series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” His extensive filmography includes notable movies such as “Galaxy Quest,” “Cars,” “Spy Kids,” “The Man Who Wasn’t There,” and “1408.” In 2023, Tony reprised his role as Adrian Monk in the Peacock movie “Mr. Monk’s Last Case.” He has also earned a Tony Award for his performance in the Broadway musical “The Band’s Visit” in 2018.

Early Life

Tony Shalhoub was born Anthony Marc Shalhoub on October 9, 1953, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. His father, Joseph, emigrated to the US from Lebanon as a child and worked as a meat peddler. Tony’s mother, Helen, was a second-generation Lebanese-American. One of Shalhoub’s grandparents was killed in the Hamidian massacres, which were mass killings perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire against the Armenians. Tony was the second youngest of 10 children and attended Green Bay East High School, where he developed an interest in acting, starring in the school’s production of “The King and I.” After high school, he briefly attended the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay before transferring to the University of Southern Maine in Portland through the National Student Exchange program. There, he was active in the theater department and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in drama. He later earned a master’s degree in fine arts from the Yale School of Drama.

Tony Shalhoub Career

After earning his master’s degree, Shalhoub moved to Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he spent four seasons working with the American Repertory Theater before relocating to New York City. He waited tables while pursuing acting opportunities and landed his first role in the production “The Odd Couple” in 1985. His television debut came the following year with a small part in an episode of “The Equalizer.” Throughout the late 1980s, Shalhoub made minor appearances in films and guest-starred on various television shows. His big break came with his role as Antonio Scarpacci in the award-winning sitcom “Wings” in 1991.

“Monk”

Shalhoub’s career gained momentum in the 1990s with roles in movies like the Coen brothers’ “Barton Fink” (1991), the romantic comedy “Honeymoon in Vegas” (1992), and the fantasy comedy “Addams Family Values” (1993). He continued to perform on stage, earning a Tony Award nomination for his performance in the Broadway play “Conversations with My Father” in 1992. Shalhoub’s film roles included parts in “Galaxy Quest” (1999) and the television series “Stark Raving Mad” (1999-2000).

In 2002, Shalhoub was cast as Adrian Monk in the USA Network comedic police procedural series “Monk.” The show, which followed a highly skilled consultant detective with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, became a major hit, running for eight seasons and earning Shalhoub three Emmy Awards, one Golden Globe, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. The series also set a record for the most-watched scripted drama episode at the time. Shalhoub reunited with his “Monk” co-stars in 2023 for the Peacock movie “Mr. Monk’s Last Case.”

Continued Success

During and after his time on “Monk,” Shalhoub appeared in various films, including the horror film “1408” (2007), based on a Stephen King short story, and the animated “Cars” franchise, where he voiced the character Luigi. He also voiced Master Splinter in the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” films (2014, 2016). From 2017 to 2023, Shalhoub starred as Abe Weissman in the award-winning series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” earning an Emmy and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance.

Personal Life

Shalhoub married actress Brooke Adams in 1992, and the couple has collaborated on several projects, including “Monk” and the Broadway revival of “Lend Me a Tenor” in 2010. They adopted two daughters, and Shalhoub’s brother, Michael, appeared in several episodes of “Monk.” In 2020, both Tony and Brooke tested positive for COVID-19 but recovered after a few weeks.

Real Estate

In 1993, Tony and Brooke paid $675,000 for a home in Los Angeles, which they sold in 2016 for $3.6 million. They own a six-acre property on Martha’s Vineyard, purchased in the late 1990s for $750,000. In November 2016, they bought a condo on New York City’s Upper West Side for $3.995 million and listed it for sale in April 2022 for $4.995 million.

