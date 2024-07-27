What Is Tucker Carlson’s Net Worth And Salary?

Tucker Carlson, an American political commentator, author, and TV personality, has a net worth of $50 million. Carlson’s career has spanned multiple major news networks, including CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News, where he hosted “Tucker Carlson Tonight” from 2016 until his firing in April 2023. Carlson’s departure from Fox came shortly after the network settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million, an event that shocked the media industry.

Tucker Carlson Salary

Carlson’s career in television began at CNN, where he was a commentator from 2000 to 2005. He then hosted a show on MSNBC from 2005 to 2008 before joining Fox News in 2009. His peak salary at Fox News was $10 million per year. Initially earning $2 million per year, Carlson’s salary increased to $6 million when he took over Bill O’Reilly’s prime-time slot, and further to $10 million following a contract extension in February 2021. This extension also included a podcast and monthly originals under the “Tucker Carlson Originals” banner.

Before his firing, Carlson had been negotiating a new contract that would have kept him at Fox through 2029. Following his departure from Fox, Carlson chose to forgo an estimated $25 million owed to him on his contract in favor of launching a new show on Twitter, announced on May 9, 2023.

Early Life

Tucker Carlson was born in San Francisco and raised primarily in Southern California. His father, Richard Warner Carlson, was a news anchor and ambassador to the Seychelles. His mother left the family when he was six years old. At age 10, his father married Patricia Caroline Swanson, an heiress to the Swanson frozen foods empire. Carlson attended Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, graduating with a degree in history in 1991.

Tucker Carlson Career

Carlson’s journalism career began in print, with work at Policy Review and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He later became a columnist for publications such as Reader’s Digest and New York Magazine, and contributed to Esquire, The Weekly Standard, The New Republic, The New York Times Magazine, and The Daily Beast. Carlson’s TV career started with CNN’s “Crossfire,” where he represented right-wing views. His interview with Jon Stewart on “Crossfire” is widely believed to have led to the show’s cancellation.

After CNN, Carlson worked at MSNBC before moving to Fox News, where he achieved significant success. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” became the highest-rated show on Fox News, averaging 3.4 million nightly viewers, more than his CNN and MSNBC competitors combined.

Book Deal and Daily Caller

Carlson signed a lucrative book deal worth $15 million, resulting in several books, including “Politicians, Partisans, and Parasites” (2003), “Ship of Fools” (2018), and “The Long Slide” (2021). In 2010, Carlson co-founded the conservative news site DailyCaller.com with Neil Patel. In June 2020, Carlson sold his one-third stake in the site to Patel.

Personal Life

Carlson has been married to Susan Andrews since 1991. They met and married at St. George School in Rhode Island and have four children. Carlson is left-handed and dyslexic. He and his brother Buckley have been involved in a lawsuit over their late mother’s estate, which includes oil and gas royalty rights potentially worth millions.

Real Estate

The Carlsons split their time between their homes in Florida and Maine. In 2011, they downsized from a $4 million home to a $2 million home in Washington D.C.’s Kent neighborhood, selling it for $2.04 million in 2017. They later bought another home in Kent for $3.895 million, selling it in 2020 for $3.95 million after a protest at their property. In 2020, Carlson purchased a $2.9 million home on Gasparilla Island, Florida, followed by a second home there for $5.5 million in 2022.

