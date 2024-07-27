What Is Victoria Principal’s Net Worth And Salary?

Victoria Principal is an American actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist with a net worth of $350 million. She rose to fame with her role as Pamela Barnes Ewing on the 1980s primetime television soap opera “Dallas.” After her acting career, she launched her own successful natural beauty and skincare line.

Victoria Principal Net Worth $350 Million Date of Birth January 3, 1950 Place of Birth Fukuoka Nationality American Profession Actress, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist

Early Life

Victoria Principal was born on January 3, 1950, in Fukuoka, Japan. She is the eldest daughter of United States Air Force sergeant Victor Rocco Principal and Ree Veal. Due to her father’s job, Victoria moved frequently, living in places like London, Puerto Rico, Florida, and Massachusetts. She attended 17 different schools and studied at the Royal Ballet School in England. She graduated from Miami’s South Dade Senior High School in 1968 and enrolled at Miami-Dade Community College to study medicine. However, a car accident caused her to reconsider her career path, leading her to pursue acting instead.

Victoria Principal Career

Victoria’s first major film role was in John Huston’s “The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean” (1972), which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Most Promising Newcomer. She appeared in other films such as “The Naked Ape” (1973) and “Earthquake” (1974). In 1977, she was cast in the pilot episode of “Fantasy Island,” which led to her iconic role on “Dallas.” She starred on the show from 1978 to 1987, appearing in 251 episodes and receiving critical acclaim.

Also Read: What Is Tony Shalhoub’s Net Worth?

After leaving “Dallas,” Victoria continued to act in TV movies and series, including “Blind Witness” (1989), “Home Improvement” (1994), and “Titans” (2000). She also joined the original “Dallas” cast for the 2004 special “Dallas Reunion: The Return to Southfork.”

Entrepreneurship

Victoria became interested in natural beauty products in the mid-1980s and launched her skincare company, Principal Secret, in 1989. Over 30 years, the company generated more than $1.5 billion in revenue. In April 2019, she sold Principal Secret to Guthy Renker for an undisclosed amount, likely between $100 and $200 million. She also started a jewelry line, Keys & Hearts, in 2011.

Philanthropy

Victoria is a dedicated philanthropist. She founded The Victoria Principal Foundation For Thoughtful Existence, which supports environmental causes. She has also been involved with organizations like Oceana, the Natural Resources Defense Council, and the American Humane Association. Victoria co-chaired Victory Over Violence, raising awareness about domestic violence, and has donated millions to various charities.

Real Estate

Victoria owns an extensive real estate portfolio, including homes in Malibu, Big Sur, Beverly Hills, and Switzerland. Since 2012, she has been developing a ranch property outside Los Angeles, where she operates an animal rescue.

Personal Life

Victoria has been married twice. She married writer-producer Christopher Skinner in 1978, but they divorced in 1981. She had a high-profile relationship with English singer Andy Gibb in the early 1980s, which ended due to his drug problems. In 1985, she married Dr. Harry Glassman, a plastic surgeon. They divorced in 2006 after over two decades of marriage.

Victoria Principal Accolades

Victoria received an honorary law degree from the University of West Los Angeles School of Law in 1993. In 2003, a Golden Palm Star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars was dedicated to her.

Principal vs. Principle: Fun Fact!

The word “principal,” as in Victoria Principal’s last name, often refers to a significant sum of money, which is fitting for someone worth $350 million. This is different from “principle,” which means a fundamental law. For example: “Victoria Principal’s principal goal is to maintain the principal of her enormous net worth.”

Victoria Principal Net Worth

Victoria Principal net worth is $350 million.