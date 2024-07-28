What Is Woody Allen’s Net Worth And Salary?

Woody Allen is a renowned American screenwriter, film director, actor, comedian, musician, and playwright with a net worth of $140 million. He is best known for his screwball and somewhat zany romantic comedies. Allen has received 24 Oscar nominations and won four times (three as a writer and one as a director). His work has also been recognized in Europe, earning awards in Spain and France. Additionally, Allen has written four books and is an accomplished jazz clarinetist.

Woody Allen Net Worth $140 Million Date of Birth December 1, 1935 Place of Birth Brooklyn, New York Nationality American Profession Screenwriter, Film Director, Actor, Comedian, Musician, Playwright

Early Life

Heywood “Woody” Allen (born Allan Stewart Konigsberg) was born in Brooklyn, New York, on December 1, 1935. His mother, Nettie, was a bookkeeper at her family’s delicatessen, and his father, Martin, was a jewelry engraver and waiter. His family is Jewish, with his grandparents having immigrated from Austria and Lithuania. Allen legally changed his name to Heywood Allen at 17 and began calling himself “Woody.” He attended New York University, studying communication and film, but dropped out after failing a class called “Motion Picture Production.” He also spent a semester at City College of New York in 1954, studying film.

Woody Allen Career

Allen’s career in show business began early when he started writing jokes for “The Herb Shriner Show.” He quickly became a scriptwriter for Ed Sullivan, “The Tonight Show” (before Johnny Carson), and Sid Caesar, as well as for “Candid Camera.” In 1961, Allen transitioned to stand-up comedy, performing in Greenwich Village clubs and releasing three comedy albums in the 1960s. His album “Woody Allen” (1964) earned a Grammy nomination. Allen then moved to Broadway, writing successful plays such as “Don’t Drink The Water” (1966) and “Play It Again, Sam” (1969).

Film Career

Allen’s first film was “What’s New, Pussycat?” (1965), for which he wrote the screenplay. Disappointed with the final product, he decided to direct every subsequent film he wrote, except for the film adaptation of “Play It Again, Sam” (1972). His directorial debut was “What’s Up, Tiger Lily?” (1966), co-written with Mickey Rose. Allen also acted in many of his films, such as “Take the Money and Run” (1969).

With over 75 writing credits, 50 directing credits, and nearly 50 acting credits, Allen is a prolific filmmaker. His film “Annie Hall” is considered one of his best, winning four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. Other notable films include “Manhattan” (1979), “Hannah and Her Sisters” (1986), “Crimes and Misdemeanors” (1989), “Match Point” (2005), and “Midnight in Paris” (2011). Allen has won nine British Academy Film Awards, the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement, and a Tony Award nomination. As of June 2020, Allen has directed 49 feature films and one short film and has written or directed 14 theater productions.

Other Projects

Allen is also a published author, with books including “Getting Even” (1971), “Without Feathers” (1975), “Side Effects” (1980), “Mere Anarchy” (2007), “The Insanity Defense” (2007), and “Apropos of Nothing” (2020). A dedicated jazz fan, Allen plays the clarinet and has performed with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band for the soundtrack of his film “Sleeper.” He leads his own New Orleans Jazz Band, playing at the Carlyle Hotel in Manhattan and touring, including at the Montreal International Jazz Festival.

Personal Life

Allen has been married three times. His first marriage was to Harlene Rosen (1956-1959), his second to Louise Lasser (1966-1970), and his third to Soon-Yi Previn (2007-present). He has also been in relationships with Stacey Nelkin, Diane Keaton, and Mia Farrow. Many of the women in his life have starred in his films and theater projects. A major scandal in Allen’s personal life involved his relationship with Mia Farrow and her adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn. During Allen and Farrow’s relationship, they lived separately. The scandal erupted when Allen announced in 1992 that he was in love with Previn, and they subsequently went public with their relationship.

Real Estate

In 1999, Woody Allen sold his longtime New York City duplex for $14 million. He then purchased a 4,000-square-foot townhome on the Upper East Side for $26 million, featuring a private courtyard and reportedly ten rooms.

Woody Allen Net Worth

Woody Allen net worth is $140 million.