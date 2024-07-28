What Is Zach Braff’s Net Worth And Salary?

Zach Braff, born in New Jersey, is a versatile actor, writer, producer, and director with a net worth of $20 million. He is best known for his role as Dr. John “J.D.” Dorian in the television series “Scrubs,” which earned him critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase. His performance on “Scrubs” showcased his comedic talent, earning him several award nominations, including Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe nods.

Beyond television, Braff made a significant impact in the film industry with his writing and directorial debut, “Garden State” (2004), in which he also starred. The film was praised for its originality, soundtrack, and Braff’s ability to capture the complexities of young adulthood, earning a Grammy for its soundtrack and further establishing him as a multi-talented artist in Hollywood.

Zach Braff Salary

During the peak of “Scrubs,” Zach Braff was one of the highest-earning actors on television. His salary fluctuated over the course of the series, but he was at one point earning $350,000 per episode, equating to approximately $3.85 million for the seventh season alone. Braff also directed seven episodes of “Scrubs,” which provided him with additional paychecks for each of those episodes.

Zach Braff Career

Braff’s first TV role came in the 1990s with “The Baby-sitters Club.” His first film role followed with “Manhattan Murder Mystery,” which received positive reviews despite failing to break even at the box office. During this period, he also appeared on stage in a production of “Macbeth” for New York City’s Public Theater.

Braff’s breakthrough came in 2001 when he booked his first leading role in the TV series “Scrubs.” His performances in the series until its finale in 2010 earned him three Golden Globe nominations and an Emmy. He also directed seven episodes and served as an executive producer during the show’s ninth season.

Outside of “Scrubs,” Braff voiced the titular character in Disney’s animated film “Chicken Little” and reprised the role in various Disney video games. He starred in “The Last Kiss” (2006) and “The Ex” (2006), both of which were critical and commercial failures. In 2010, Braff starred in “The High Cost of Living,” a Canadian independent film that received average reviews. He landed the lead role in “Alex, Inc.” in 2018, but ABC canceled the show after just one season.

After “Scrubs,” Braff continued his theater career, performing in a 2002 production of “Twelfth Night” by New York’s Public Theater. In 2010, he appeared in an off-Broadway production of “Trust,” and in 2011, he wrote a play called “All New People,” which debuted in New York City and later played in Manchester and London. In 2014, Braff appeared in the Broadway musical “Bullets Over Broadway The Musical.”

In 2004, Braff directed and wrote “Garden State,” which proved to be massively successful, grossing over $35 million at the box office on a $2.5 million budget. Braff received considerable praise for the film’s soundtrack, which he personally compiled, winning a Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for a Motion Picture, Television, or Other Visual Media in 2005.

Braff’s second directorial effort, “Wish I Was Here” (2014), received mixed reviews and did not perform well at the box office. He has also directed various music videos and served as an executive producer for several documentaries.

Zach Braff Business

In 2009, Zach Braff opened his own restaurant, Mermaid Oyster Bar. He also helped finance the Rio Theater in Monte Rio, donating a significant sum to help purchase a new digital projector. In 2020, Braff collaborated with “Scrubs” co-star Donald Faison on the podcast “Fake Doctors, Real Friends,” offering behind-the-scenes commentary on “Scrubs” episodes and sharing their on-set experiences.

Zach Braff Relationships

Zach Braff dated Mandy Moore from 2004 to 2006. He later dated model Taylor Bagley from 2009 to 2014. Braff is currently in a relationship with actress Florence Pugh, known for the 2016 film “Lady Macbeth.” The couple has faced some media scrutiny due to their 20-year age difference.

Controversy

In a 2005 episode of “Punk’d,” Braff’s “Scrubs” co-star Donald Faison pranked him by having his brand new Porsche spray-painted by pranksters. Braff chased after the teen pranksters, becoming violent, a moment that was edited out of the final episode.

Zach Braff Hobbies and Interests

Zach Braff is a proud Democrat and publicly endorsed Barack Obama’s re-election campaign in 2012. He is outspoken against Republican viewpoints, often accusing them of misleading the public. Braff is also an amateur pilot, earning his pilot license in 2008, allowing him to fly a Cirrus SR20.

Real Estate

In 2003, Braff paid approximately $1 million for a 2,173-square-foot apartment in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. In 2007, he purchased a $3.2 million apartment in Manhattan’s Union Square building, splitting his time between L.A. and New York City. His Manhattan apartment was previously owned by Broadway actor Tom O’Horgan. Actress Heather Graham, who lives in the building, accidentally sparked a fire in her home, causing concern for Braff when the fire department was called to extinguish the blaze caused by unattended candles.

Zach Braff Net Worth

Zach Braff net worth is $20 million.