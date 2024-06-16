What Is Zach Galifianakis Net Worth?

Zach Galifianakis, an American stand-up comedian and actor, boasts a net worth of $50 million. He is widely recognized for his roles in the “The Hangover” trilogy and for hosting the Emmy Award-winning talk show “Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis” on Funny or Die.

Early Life

Zachary Knight Galifianakis was born on October 1, 1969, in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. His mother, Mary Frances, owned a community arts center, while his father, Harry Galifianakis, was a heating oil vendor. With Greek ancestry from his father’s side and Scottish heritage from his mother’s, Zach grew up with his two siblings, Merritt and Greg. After graduating from Wilkes Central High School, he attended North Carolina State University, majoring in communications.

Galifianakis began his entertainment career in television, guest-starring in the NBC sitcom “Boston Common” and briefly writing for “Saturday Night Live.”

Rise to Success

In September 2001, Galifianakis appeared on “Comedy Central Presents,” performing a stand-up routine and playing the piano. This appearance helped him secure his own VH1 talk show, “Late World with Zach,” in 2002. He also had roles in the Fox drama “Tru Calling,” “Reno 911!,” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Simultaneously, Galifianakis ventured into film, co-starring in the stoner comedy “Out Cold” (2001) and appearing in movies like “Corky Romano” (2001) and “Heartbreakers” (2001). His presence on television continued to grow with roles in “Dog Bites Man,” “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!,” and films like “Into the Wild” (2007).

In 2006, his stand-up special “Zach Galifianakis Live at the Purple Onion” became one of Netflix’s first original programs. He was also part of the Comedians of Comedy tour alongside Patton Oswalt, Brian Posehn, and Maria Bamford.

Between Two Ferns

Starting in 2008, Galifianakis hosted the web series “Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis” on Funny or Die. The show features awkward and often inappropriate interviews with celebrities, including President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Bradley Cooper. The series earned Galifianakis a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Program.

Galifianakis’ most iconic role came as Alan Garner in “The Hangover” (2009), a performance that won him the MTV Movie Award for Best Comedic Performance. He reprised the role in “The Hangover Part II” (2011) and “The Hangover Part III” (2013). His filmography includes notable films like “Up in the Air” (2009), “Dinner for Schmucks” (2010), “Birdman” (2014), “Masterminds” (2016), and “A Wrinkle in Time” (2018). He has also lent his voice to animated films such as “Puss in Boots” (2011) and “The Lego Batman Movie” (2017).

Zach Galifianakis “The Hangover” Salary

The four main actors of “The Hangover” – Ed Helms, Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, and Justin Bartha – were relatively unknown before the film. Director Todd Phillips, confident in their potential, convinced the studio to proceed with the film, which grossed $470 million at the box office. For the sequels, the actors negotiated substantial salaries and backend shares, earning $30 million each from the sequel, while Phillips earned $150 million from the trilogy.

Personal Life

Galifianakis married Quinn Lundberg in August 2012. Lundberg co-founded the charity Growing Voices. The couple has two sons, born in 2013 and 2016. Galifianakis owns a farm in Sparta, Alleghany County, North Carolina, and balances his time between work and farm life.

In January 2014, in response to Texas H.B. 2, a restrictive abortion law, Galifianakis and Sarah Silverman organized a fundraiser to support the Texas Abortion Fund.

