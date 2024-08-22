What time is Kamala Harris speaking tonight? Final Night of the DNC

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to formally accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for president on Thursday night at 9:00 PM Central Time during the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago

Main Speaker:

Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for president.

Notable Speakers:

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan

Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords of Arizona

Special Performances:

The Chicks will perform the National Anthem.

will perform the National Anthem. P!NK will also perform.

Event Timeline:

5:30 PM (Central Time) The event will begin with the call to order by Minyon Moore, Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee, followed by an invocation, the presentation of colors, and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Luna Maring, a 6th grader from Oakland, California. Welcome remarks by The Honorable Veronica Escobar, followed by joint remarks from Becky Pringle and Randi Weingarten. Remarks from notable figures including Sen. Alex Padilla, former HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge, Rep. Ted Lieu, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Rep. Katherine Clark, Rep. Joe Neguse, Mayor Leonardo Williams, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Sen. Bob Casey. 6:00 PM will feature further remarks, including from Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Jason Crow on the theme “Project 2025—Chapter Four: Making America Weaker and Less Secure,” followed by other speakers including Rev. Al Sharpton and members of the Central Park Five.

7:00 PM Joint remarks by notable individuals associated with Vice President Harris, including former Attorney General Lisa Madigan and National Urban League President Marc Morial. Remarks from figures like Gov. Maura Healey, youth organizer Courtney Baldwin, and Rep. Maxwell Frost. Musical performance by The Chicks and remarks by host Kerry Washington .

8:00 PM Remarks and performances will continue, including from former Rep. Gabby Giffords and Sen. Mark Kelly, with a special performance by P!NK . The evening will conclude with remarks from key figures such as former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, actress Eva Longoria , former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, and Vice President Kamala Harris .



The night promises a mix of powerful speeches and performances as the convention draws to a close, with Vice President Harris set to cap the event with her acceptance speech.