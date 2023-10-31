What To Drink For Heartburn Relief: Soothe The Burn

Heartburn can be a discomforting and painful condition caused by the reflux of stomach acid into the esophagus. While over-the-counter medications can provide relief, there are natural and soothing drinks that can help alleviate heartburn symptoms. Here are what to drink for heartburn relief.

One of the simplest and most effective remedies for heartburn is plain water. Sipping on water helps dilute stomach acid and wash it back into the stomach, reducing the burning sensation. Drink a glass of water at the first sign of heartburn and continue sipping throughout the day.

Ginger Tea

Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory and digestive properties. Ginger tea can help soothe the digestive tract and reduce heartburn symptoms. To make ginger tea, slice fresh ginger root and steep it in hot water. You can also find ginger tea bags in many stores.

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea has a calming effect on the stomach and can help reduce acid reflux symptoms. Its anti-inflammatory properties make it an excellent choice for soothing heartburn. Steep a chamomile tea bag in hot water and enjoy it before or after meals.

Aloe Vera Juice

Aloe vera is well-known for its healing properties. Aloe vera juice can provide relief from heartburn by soothing the esophagus and reducing inflammation. Be sure to choose aloe vera juice specifically meant for internal use.

Baking Soda Solution

While not a drink, a baking soda solution can be a quick remedy for heartburn. Mix a teaspoon of baking soda in a glass of water and drink it. The alkaline properties of baking soda can help neutralize stomach acid. Use this sparingly, as excessive consumption of baking soda can have side effects.

Fennel Tea

Fennel seeds have been used for centuries to ease digestive discomfort, including heartburn. Fennel tea can help relax the digestive tract and reduce acid reflux symptoms.

Steep fennel seeds in hot water and enjoy this herbal remedy.

Licorice Root Tea

Licorice root tea may help increase mucus production in the stomach, providing a protective layer against stomach acid. It’s important to choose deglycyrrhizinated licorice (DGL) to avoid potential side effects associated with licorice.

Banana Smoothie

Bananas are low in acid and can help coat the esophagus to provide relief from heartburn. Blend a ripe banana with some yogurt and a touch of honey for a soothing and heartburn-friendly smoothie.

Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV)

Surprisingly, ACV can sometimes alleviate heartburn symptoms. Mix a teaspoon of ACV in a glass of water and drink it before a meal. The theory is that ACV helps balance stomach acid, but it may not work for everyone, so use with caution.

Slippery Elm Tea

Slippery elm has mucilage properties that can help coat and soothe the lining of the esophagus. Steep slippery elm bark in hot water to make a tea and enjoy its potential benefits for heartburn relief.

It’s important to note that individual responses to these drinks may vary, and what works for one person may not work for another. If you frequently experience heartburn, it’s advisable to consult a healthcare professional for a proper diagnosis and personalized treatment plan. Additionally, if your heartburn persists or worsens despite trying these remedies, seek medical advice for further evaluation.