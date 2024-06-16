What Was Aaron Spelling Net Worth?

Aaron Spelling Net Worth: Aaron Spelling, a prolific American television and film producer, had a net worth of $600 million at the time of his death in 2006. Renowned for his extensive career in Hollywood, Spelling amassed 218 producer and executive producer credits. His most iconic shows include “Charlie’s Angels,” “Dynasty,” “Beverly Hills, 90210,” and “Melrose Place.” Spelling was also a writer with 21 writing credits and appeared in over 30 films and TV shows. His vast television empire continues to thrive, securing his place among the highest-earning deceased celebrities.

Aaron Spelling Net Worth $600 Million Date of Birth April 22, 1925 Place of Birth Dallas, Texas Nationality American Died Jun 23, 2006 Profession Television Producer, Film Producer, Screenwriter, Actor, Singer, Dancer, Writer

Spelling Manor

Spelling was famous for building the largest private residence in Southern California, known as “Spelling Manor.” Purchased from Bing Crosby in 1988, Spelling demolished the existing home to construct a 123-room, $47 million mansion. This 56,500 square foot estate became the largest single-family home in California. After Spelling’s death, his widow, Candy Spelling, listed the mansion for $150 million in 2008. Heiress Petra Ecclestone bought it for $85 million in 2011, and it was sold for $119.7 million in 2019. It was listed again in 2022 for $165 million.

Early Life

Aaron Spelling was born on April 22, 1925, in Dallas, Texas, to Russian-Jewish immigrant parents Pearl and David Spelling. He had one sister, Becky, and three brothers, Sam, Max, and Daniel. Facing anti-Semitic bullying in his childhood, Spelling suffered a nervous breakdown at eight, leading to a psychosomatic loss of leg use. He recovered after a year and later attended Forest Avenue High School. Spelling served as an Army Air Corps pilot during World War II, earning a Purple Heart.

Also Read: Trisha Yearwood Net Worth

After his military service, Spelling graduated from Southern Methodist University with a journalism degree in 1949. At SMU, he was active in the drama club and became head cheerleader. He wrote and directed plays, earning the Harvard Award twice for his work on racial prejudice.

Career

Spelling debuted as an actor in the 1953 film noir “Vicki” and appeared on “Dragnet” and “I Led Three Lives.” He sold his first script in 1954 and continued to write for various shows, including “I Love Lucy” and “Alfred Hitchcock Presents.” From 1956 to 1961, he wrote for the Western anthology series “Zane Grey Theatre,” becoming a producer in 1960.

Spelling Entertainment

In 1965, Spelling founded Spelling Entertainment. He partnered with comedian Danny Thomas and later with producer Leonard Goldberg, creating successful production companies. Taking Spelling Entertainment public in 1986, the company raised $80 million, fueling numerous productions.

Spelling’s notable TV series as executive producer include “The Lloyd Bridges Show,” “Burke’s Law,” “The Mod Squad,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “Fantasy Island,” “Dynasty,” “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Melrose Place,” “7th Heaven,” and “Charmed.” Although he stopped acting in the early 1960s, he made uncredited appearances in shows he produced.

Personal Life

Spelling married actress Carolyn Jones in 1953; they divorced in 1964. In 1968, he married Carole “Candy” Marer, known as Candy Spelling. They had two children, Tori and Randy Spelling. Aaron often cast his children in his projects, with Tori gaining fame as Donna Martin on “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

Aaron Spelling Cause of Death

Aaron Spelling died on June 23, 2006, at age 83, following a stroke. He had also battled oral cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. A private funeral was held, and Spelling was buried at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery. His estate, worth $600 million, left $800,000 each to Tori and Randy, with the bulk of the fortune going to his widow Candy. His will included a no-contest clause, preventing challenges without risking disinheritance.

Awards and Honors

Spelling received numerous accolades, including Primetime Emmy Awards, a Britannia Award, and the Producers Guild of America’s Norman Lear Achievement Award. Other honors came from the Costume Designers Guild, GLAAD Media Awards, Golden Apple Awards, and the TV Land Awards. Spelling earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978 and was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1996. The NAACP awarded him their Humanitarian Award in 1983 for his philanthropic efforts.

Aaron Spelling Net Worth

Aaron Spelling net worth was $600 million when he died.