What Was Burt Young’s Net Worth When He Died?

Burt Young, an American actor, author, and painter, had an estimated net worth of $2 million at the time of his death. Young is best remembered for his role as Paulie Pennino in the iconic Rocky franchise. He appeared in all six of the original Rocky films, earning widespread recognition and acclaim for his portrayal. His performance in the first Rocky film, released in 1976, earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Burt Young passed away on October 8, 2023, at the age of 83.

Early Life

Burt Young was born Gerald Tommaso DeLouise on April 30, 1940, in Queens, New York. Raised in a working-class neighborhood, Young’s upbringing greatly influenced the gritty authenticity he brought to his acting roles. Before embarking on his acting career, Young served in the Marines, which contributed to his tough-guy persona. After his military service, he explored various pursuits, including painting and boxing. However, it was his venture into acting that truly defined his professional life. Young honed his craft under the tutelage of the legendary Lee Strasberg at the Actor’s Studio, laying a solid foundation for his future success in Hollywood.

Iconic Role in Rocky

Burt Young’s career is most closely associated with his role as Paulie Pennino in the Rocky series. Debuting in the 1976 film Rocky, Paulie is portrayed as the gruff, rough-around-the-edges friend and eventual brother-in-law of Sylvester Stallone’s character, Rocky Balboa. Young’s portrayal was a nuanced blend of toughness and vulnerability, showcasing Paulie’s deep loyalty and love for his family.

His performance was critically acclaimed and earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Young reprised his role in all subsequent sequels, becoming one of only a few characters, alongside Rocky himself, to appear in every film of the franchise. His consistent presence in the series added depth and complexity to the story, providing some of its most memorable and heartfelt moments.

Other Work

Outside of his work in the Rocky series, Burt Young built an extensive and varied filmography. He demonstrated his versatility by taking on diverse roles in acclaimed films such as Chinatown (1974), where he starred alongside Jack Nicholson, and Once Upon a Time in America (1984), featuring Robert De Niro. In Uncle Joe Shannon (1978), Young took on a leading role, further showcasing his ability to carry a film and highlighting his range as an actor. Throughout his career, Burt Young consistently proved his talent in a variety of genres, from crime dramas to heartfelt character studies.

Burt Young Net Worth 2023

