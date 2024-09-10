What Was Don Rickles Net Worth When He Died?

Don Rickles, the legendary American stand-up comedian and actor, had a net worth of $30 million at the time of his passing. Best known as one of the world’s finest insult comics, Rickles entertained audiences for decades with his sharp wit and humor. His career highlights include his frequent appearances on Dean Martin’s Celebrity Roasts and iconic roles in films like Toy Story (1–4), Dirty Work, and Casino.

Don Rickles Net Worth $30 Million Date of Birth May 8, 1926 Place of Birth Queens, New York Nationality American Profession Comedian, Actor

Early Life

Born Donald Jay Rickles on May 8, 1926, in Queens, New York, Rickles grew up in a Jewish family. His father, Max Rickles, was an immigrant from Lithuania, while his mother, Etta Rickles, was born in New York City to Austrian immigrants. Rickles graduated from Newtown High School in 1944 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving during World War II. Upon his discharge in 1946, he pursued acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts but soon turned to comedy due to limited acting opportunities.

Rickles’ early career took shape in comedy clubs across New York, Miami, and Los Angeles, where his insult-based humor became a hit. He would turn the tables on hecklers, and audiences loved it, making his impromptu style part of his signature act.

Rise to Stardom

Though Rickles debuted on the big screen in 1958 with Run Silent, Run Deep, he achieved broader fame as a comedian. His biting humor made him a regular on Dean Martin’s Celebrity Roasts from 1973 to 1984, where he poked fun at Hollywood’s elite, including Frank Sinatra and Bob Hope.

During the 1970s, Rickles also starred in the TV show CPO Sharkey and made numerous guest appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. His close friendship with Sinatra helped boost his profile, and his performance at Ronald Reagan’s second inaugural ball, at Sinatra’s insistence, was a major career highlight for Rickles.

Movie Roles

In 1995, Rickles enjoyed a career resurgence when he voiced Mr. Potato Head in the animated film Toy Story. He reprised the role in all subsequent installments, solidifying his connection with a new generation of fans. That same year, he appeared in the critically acclaimed film Casino, directed by Martin Scorsese.

In 2007, a documentary about Rickles’ life, Mr. Warmth: The Don Rickles Project, won him a Primetime Emmy Award. He also released a memoir titled Rickles’ Book, offering a glimpse into his remarkable journey in comedy and acting.

Also Read: Clay Matthews Net Worth

Even in his later years, Rickles continued to make guest appearances on talk shows, including The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show with David Letterman. In 2014, an all-star tribute special, One Night Only: An All-Star Tribute to Don Rickles, aired in honor of his 88th birthday, with tributes from comedy legends like Jerry Seinfeld and Robert De Niro.

Personal Life

Rickles married Barbara Sklar in 1965, and they had two children, Mindy and Larry Rickles. Tragically, Larry, a successful writer, passed away in 2011. Don Rickles died on April 6, 2017, at the age of 90, from kidney failure. His wife Barbara passed away in 2021.

Real Estate

In 2003, Rickles bought a Malibu estate for $1.875 million. This 1-acre property, located in a gated community, featured a tennis court and private beach access. Shortly before his death, he listed the home for nearly $8 million. After his passing, the property was sold for $6.5 million.

Don Rickles Net Worth 2017

Don Rickles net worth was $30 million when he died.