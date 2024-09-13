What Was James Garner’s Net Worth At Death?

At the time of his passing in 2014, American actor James Garner had a net worth of $20 million. Best known for his starring roles in iconic television series such as Maverick and The Rockford Files, Garner’s legacy extends over decades of successful performances in both television and film. His talent and charm made him a beloved figure in Hollywood, leading to numerous memorable roles in films like The Great Escape and Murphy’s Romance, for which he earned an Academy Award nomination.

Early Life

James Garner was born James Scott Bumgarner in 1928 in Denver, Oklahoma. Tragically, his mother passed away when he was only five years old, and he was raised by his father, Weldon Bumgarner, alongside his two older brothers. After World War II, Garner moved to Los Angeles, where he attended Hollywood High School. He eventually returned to Oklahoma and enrolled at Norman High School, excelling in various sports.

Garner’s life took a different turn when he enlisted in the California Army National Guard and later served in Korea as a rifleman. For his military service, he was awarded several honors, including a Purple Heart.

Breakthrough with Maverick

James Garner’s acting career began in 1954 when his friend Paul Gregory encouraged him to take a role in the Broadway production of The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial. This led to appearances in commercials and television roles. His big break came in 1957 when he starred as Bret Maverick, a professional gambler, in the hit ABC Western series Maverick. The show was a massive success, elevating Garner to stardom and earning him an Emmy nomination. Maverick ran until 1962, becoming one of the most beloved Westerns of its time.

Film Success in the 1960s

The 1960s marked a prolific decade for Garner in Hollywood. After leaving Warner Bros. following a contract dispute, he took on prominent film roles. He starred alongside Audrey Hepburn and Shirley MacLaine in The Children’s Hour and went on to lead in Boys’ Night Out with Kim Novak. Garner’s other notable performances during this era included The Thrill of it All and Move Over, Darling with Doris Day, and the classic war drama The Great Escape with Steve McQueen.

His roles in The Americanization of Emily, Grand Prix, and 36 Hours further cemented his status as a leading man. His passion for motorsports, ignited by Grand Prix, later influenced his involvement in the sport.

The Rockford Files

In 1974, Garner took on what became one of his most defining roles—private investigator Jim Rockford in the series The Rockford Files. The show was a modern-day reinvention of Maverick, with Garner playing a smart, laid-back detective. His portrayal of Rockford earned him six Emmy Award nominations, winning one in 1977. The show ran for six seasons and solidified Garner’s place as a television icon.

Legacy

Garner continued to enjoy success in both television and film into the 1980s and 1990s. In 1985, he starred in Murphy’s Romance alongside Sally Field, earning an Academy Award nomination for his performance. He also returned to his role as Bret Maverick in the 1981 revival series Bret Maverick.

In the 1990s, Garner appeared in Barbarians at the Gate, a highly acclaimed HBO film, and reprised his role as Jim Rockford in several Rockford Files television movies. He also co-starred with Mel Gibson in the 1994 film adaptation of Maverick. His other notable work during this period included My Fellow Americans and the thriller Twilight.

Personal Life

Garner’s later roles included appearances in Space Cowboys, Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, and the romantic drama The Notebook in 2004. His performance in The Notebook earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. Garner also joined the cast of 8 Simple Rules following the death of John Ritter, portraying Grandpa Jim Egan until the show’s conclusion in 2005.

Garner was married to Lois Josephine Fleischman Clarke, whom he met in 1956. The couple had one daughter, Greta, who became an author and philanthropist. Throughout their marriage, Garner and Clarke experienced brief separations but ultimately remained together.

Garner faced various health challenges, including multiple knee surgeries from the physical demands of The Rockford Files and a quintuple bypass heart surgery in 1988. He passed away in 2014 from a heart attack, leaving behind a remarkable legacy of television and film performances.

Real Estate

In 1966, Garner purchased a newly constructed home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, where he lived until his passing in 2014. The house was sold by his family in 2020 for $10 million.

