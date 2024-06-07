What Was Paul Walker Net Worth?

Paul Walker, the American actor best known for his role in the “Fast and Furious” film franchise, had a net worth of $25 million at the time of his death in 2013. Walker’s career was tragically cut short when he died in a car crash on November 30, 2013, at the age of 40. According to a lawsuit filed against Porsche by his daughter Meadow, it was estimated that Walker could have earned an additional $30-80 million from his film career had he lived. Meadow ultimately received a $10.1 million settlement from the car company.

Philanthropy

Paul Walker was known for his quiet philanthropy. He used his wealth to assist those in need without seeking attention. After an 8.8 earthquake struck Chile, Walker flew there to support local victims. He also delivered humanitarian aid to Haiti following a devastating earthquake. On the day of his death, he was attending a fundraiser for typhoon victims in the Philippines. In 2004, Walker performed a random act of kindness by purchasing a $9,000 engagement ring for an Iraq veteran.

Early Life

Paul William Walker IV was born on September 12, 1973, in Glendale, California. His mother, Cheryl, was a fashion model, and his father, Paul William Walker III, was a former boxer and two-time Golden Gloves champion. Walker began his acting career at age two, appearing in a Pampers commercial. He was the oldest of five siblings and was raised as a Mormon. Walker graduated from Sun Valley’s Village Christian School in 1991 and attended community college in Southern California, where he majored in marine biology.

Paul Walker Career

Walker began his career as a model and landed his first movie role in the 1986 horror-comedy film “Monster in Your Closet.” He continued to secure roles in low-budget films and gained recognition with his role in “Meet the Deedles” in 1998. Throughout the late ’90s and early 2000s, he appeared in “Pleasantville,” “Varsity Blues,” “She’s All That,” and “The Skulls.”

His breakthrough came in 2001 with “The Fast and the Furious,” where he starred opposite Vin Diesel. Walker reprised his role in several sequels, becoming a central figure in the franchise. He also starred in “Joy Ride,” “Timeline,” “Into the Blue,” “Running Scared,” and “Eight Below.”

Paul Walker’s Salary

Walker earned $1 million for each of the first two “Fast & Furious” movies. His salary increased to $7 million for “Fast & Furious” (his third appearance in the series) and $15 million for “Fast Five,” “Fast & Furious 6,” and “Furious 7,” bringing his total earnings from the franchise to $54 million.

Paul Walker Fast & Furious Earnings Year Movie Salary 2001 The Fast and the Furious $1 million 2003 2 Fast 2 Furious $1 million 2009 Fast & Furious $7 million 2011 Fast Five $15 million 2013 Fast & Furious 6 $15 million 2015 Furious 7 $15 million Total Earnings: $54 million

Paul Walker Cause of Death

On November 30, 2013, Paul Walker and his financial advisor, Roger Rodas, left a charity event in Walker’s Porsche Carrera GT. Rodas lost control of the car, crashing into a concrete lamp post and two trees, causing the vehicle to burst into flames. Both men died from burns and multiple traumas. Walker’s ashes were buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

Legal Aftermath

Following Walker’s death, his father filed a wrongful death claim against Rodas’ estate, which was settled out of court. Meadow Walker filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Porsche, alleging design flaws in the car. The court sided with Porsche in April 2016.

Personal Life

Walker lived in Santa Barbara with his dogs and had a daughter, Meadow Rain Walker, with his former girlfriend, Rebecca Soteros. Meadow lived with her mother in Hawaii for 13 years before moving to California in 2011 to live with Walker. At the time of his death, Walker was dating Jasmine Pilchard-Gosnell.

Interests and Hobbies

Walker had a passion for jiu-jitsu, marine biology, and cars. He owned about 30 cars, some co-owned with Roger Rodas. His collection included valuable Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Corvettes, and Porsches. Walker also ran a business manufacturing high-end performance parts.

Paul Walker Car Collection

After Walker’s death, his estate claimed that Richard Taylor removed over 30 cars from Walker’s collection. A lawsuit was settled amicably, with some cars being returned to the estate. Walker’s father also filed a lawsuit against Rodas’ estate, resulting in a settlement of $10.1 million for Meadow Walker.

In January 2020, 21 of Walker’s cars and motorcycles were auctioned for $2.33 million, with proceeds going to Meadow’s trust. Meadow used some funds to support the Paul Walker Foundation, which offers scholarships for marine science students. She also kept several cars from the collection.

5 BMW M3 E36 Lightweights

BMW ’74 2002 Touring

Ford Escort Cosworth – This is the car that Paul drove in “Fast & Furious 6”

This is the car that Paul drove in “Fast & Furious 6” Ford Mustang Boss 302 Race Car

Ford GT

Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale

Ferrari Testarossa

Ferrari F355 Spider

Porsche 911 Turbo

Saleen S7

R34 Nissan Skyline – This is the car that was used in the first “Fast & Furious” movie

This is the car that was used in the first “Fast & Furious” movie Toyota Supra – This car was also used in the first “Fast & Furious” movie

