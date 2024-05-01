What Was Ray Liotta Net Worth When He Died?

Ray Liotta, the celebrated American actor, producer, and director, left an indelible mark on Hollywood. Her net worth was $14 million when she died.

Early Life

Liotta’s career began on the soap opera “Another World,” where he honed his craft before transitioning to film. Notable early roles include “Something Wild” (1986) and “Field of Dreams” (1989), setting the stage for his breakthrough performance.

GoodFellas

Liotta’s portrayal of Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s “GoodFellas” (1990) catapulted him to stardom.

The film’s critical acclaim and commercial success solidified Liotta’s status as a cinematic icon, earning him widespread recognition.

Versatility

Throughout his career, Liotta showcased his versatility in various genres, from thrillers like “Unlawful Entry” (1992) to dramas like “Cop Land” (1997). His talent earned him accolades, including a Golden Globe nomination and an Emmy award.

Contribution to Gaming

Liotta’s impact extended beyond film and television, as he lent his voice to the protagonist in the acclaimed video game “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City” (2002). His immersive performance added to the game’s success and cemented his legacy in gaming culture.

Personal Life

Outside of his professional endeavors, Liotta’s personal life included a marriage to Michelle Grace and fatherhood to daughter Karsen. He was posthumously honored with induction into the New Jersey Hall of Fame and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.

Real Estate

In addition to his artistic pursuits, Liotta ventured into real estate, owning properties such as a Pacific Palisades mansion. His transactions, including the sale of his longtime home to Britney Spears, underscored his business acumen.

Ray Liotta Net Worth

Ray Liotta net worth was $14 million.