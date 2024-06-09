What Was Robbie Knievel Net Worth?

Robbie Knievel, an American motorcycle stunt performer, had a net worth of $2 million at the time of his death in January 2023. The son of the legendary stuntman Evel Knievel, Robbie earned his fame through numerous daredevil jumps, many of which were televised live. His most notable jumps included the Caesars Palace jump in 1989 and the Grand Canyon jump in 1999.

Early Life

Robbie Knievel was born on May 7, 1962, in Butte, Montana, as the second of four children to Evel Knievel and his first wife, Linda Bork. He had a brother named Kelly and two sisters named Tracey and Alicia. Inspired by his father, Robbie began jumping his bicycle at the age of four and started riding motorcycles by the age of seven. He performed his first show with his father at Madison Square Garden when he was eight and later toured with him doing pre-jump shows. Robbie attended Central Catholic High School but did not graduate.

Motorcycle Jumping Career

Robbie Knievel carved his niche in the motorcycle stunt world, differing from his father by using Honda CR500 motocross bikes, which are 90 pounds lighter than the Harley-Davidson XR-750 racing motorcycles his father preferred. However, Robbie shared many similarities with his father, including his red, white, and blue V-shaped jumpsuits, reminiscent of Evel’s iconic attire.

Robbie replicated many of his father’s jumps, including the infamous Caesars Palace jump, which he successfully completed in 1989—22 years after his father’s failed attempt. This jump was his first to be televised live. His next televised jump came in 1993 when he challenged British stuntman Eddie Kidd to a jump-off contest in Mississippi. Although Kidd won, Robbie broke the American Motorcycle Association record with a 223-foot jump. In 1996, he achieved a 230-foot jump over ten limousines on the Las Vegas Strip and attempted to jump 30 limousines in 1998.

In 1999, Robbie attempted two major televised jumps. In February, he jumped a 130-foot gap between the Jockey Club towers in Las Vegas. In May, he aimed to leap a 220-foot chasm at an Indian reservation near the Grand Canyon but crashed and broke his leg. He continued to perform daring jumps into the new millennium, including jumping over a moving locomotive in 2000, 15 trucks at an Oregon casino in 2003, and five military airplanes on the USS Intrepid in 2004. His final televised jump occurred on New Year’s Eve in 2008 in front of a new volcano attraction at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, with his career concluding in October 2011 at the Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella, California.

Other Appearances

Beyond his motorcycle stunts, Robbie Knievel made guest appearances on the television series “CHiPs” and “Hawaii Five-O.” In 2005, he starred in his own A&E series, “Knievel’s Wild Ride,” and was the subject of the 2017 documentary “Chasing Evel: The Robbie Knievel Story.”

Business Ventures

In 2006, Robbie launched a custom cycles business in Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey.

Personal Life

Robbie Knievel had three daughters: Krysten, Karmen, and Maria, and two grandchildren, Analise and Kane.

Robbie Knievel Cause of Death

He passed away from pancreatic cancer on January 13, 2023, at a hospice in Reno, Nevada

