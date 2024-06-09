What Was Robert Kardashian Net Worth?

Robert Kardashian, an American attorney and businessman, had a net worth of $5 million at the time of his death. Adjusted for inflation, this equates to approximately $12 million today. Known for his involvement in the O.J. Simpson trial, Robert Kardashian was the first in the Kardashian family to achieve fame, paving the way for the success of his wife, Kris Jenner, and their children: Khloe, Kim, Kourtney, and Robert Jr. His career spanned law, business, and various entrepreneurial ventures.

Early Life

Robert Kardashian was born on February 22, 1944, in Los Angeles, California. His great-grandparents were ethnic Armenian immigrants from present-day Turkey, and the family name was originally Kardaschoff. His parents, Helen and Arthur, founded a successful meat-packing company. Growing up in Baldwin Hills, Robert attended high school in Los Angeles and later went to the University of Southern California, where he met O.J. Simpson while serving as the waterboy for the football team. After earning a B.S. in Business Administration, he studied law at the University of San Diego School of Law.

Early Career

Kardashian practiced law for about a decade before shifting his focus to business. In 1973, he co-founded “Radio & Records,” a trade publication that he sold in 1979 for a significant profit. One of his notable business achievements was creating “Movie Tunes,” a company that provided filler music for movie theaters.

He also partnered with O.J. Simpson to launch a frozen yogurt company called Juice, Inc., and later a music video production company called Concert Cinema. The close friendship between the Kardashian and Simpson families led to O.J. serving as the best man at Robert’s wedding.

Involvement in the O.J. Simpson Trial

Robert Kardashian’s loyalty to O.J. Simpson was tested in 1994 when O.J.’s wife Nicole was murdered. Following the murder, Simpson stayed at Kardashian’s home to avoid media attention. Robert was seen carrying a Louis Vuitton bag from O.J.’s estate, leading to speculation that it contained crucial evidence.

When Simpson failed to turn himself in, Kardashian read a note from O.J. on television, which many believed to be a suicide note. During the trial, Kardashian reactivated his law license and served on O.J.’s legal team, contributing to Simpson’s acquittal. However, their friendship waned, with Kardashian later expressing doubts about O.J.’s innocence.

Personal Life

Robert Kardashian married Kris Houghton in 1978, and they had four children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Robert Jr. The couple divorced in 1991 after Kris admitted to an affair. Robert then dated Denice Shakarian Halicki, became engaged briefly, and later married Jan Ashley, a union that ended in annulment. He then dated Ellen Pierson, marrying her in 2003, just six weeks before his death.

Robert Kardashian Cause of Death

In 2003, Robert Kardashian was diagnosed with esophageal cancer, succumbing to the disease two months later at the age of 59. His involvement in the O.J. Simpson trial brought him public attention, which indirectly helped launch the careers of his children through the reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Pop Culture

Robert Kardashian has been portrayed in popular media, most notably by David Schwimmer in the FX series “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.” Schwimmer’s performance earned him an Emmy nomination. Kardashian was also featured in ESPN’s “OJ: Made in America” and Amazon Prime’s “Over My Dead Body” comedy series.

Encino Mansion

In June 1994, Robert Kardashian was living in a leased home in Encino, California. When media attention around O.J.’s Brentwood home intensified, Kardashian invited Simpson to stay with him. This house, which played a role during the infamous car chase involving O.J. and Al Cowlings, has changed hands multiple times and undergone significant renovations. It was sold for $5.6 million in 2020.

