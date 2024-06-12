What Was Takeoff Net Worth

Takeoff, an American rapper, had a net worth of $26 million at the time of his tragic death on November 1, 2022, at the age of 28. He was best known as a member of the hip hop trio Migos, alongside his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. Migos gained widespread fame with hits like “Versace,” “Bad and Boujee,” “MotorSport,” and “Stir Fry.”

Takeoff Net Worth $26 million Date of Birth June 18, 1994 Place of Birth Lawrenceville, Georgia Nationality American Died Nov 1, 2022 Profession Reapper

Migos Earnings

Between September 2017 and September 2018, Migos earned a combined $25 million, driven by a rigorous tour schedule of 93 shows in a 12-month period. Their popularity as a streaming act was also significant, with 4 billion streams during that time. From September 2018 to September 2019, Migos earned an impressive $36 million.

Early Life

Takeoff was born Kirshnik Khari Ball on June 18, 1994, in Lawrenceville, Georgia, near Atlanta. Raised by his mother alongside Quavious Keyate Marshall (Quavo) and Kiari Kendrell Cephus (Offset), the boys drew inspiration from artists like Gucci Mane, Outkast, and Lil Wayne.

Formation of Migos

In 2008, Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset formed the group Migos, initially named Polo Club. They released their first mixtape, “Juug Season,” in 2011, followed by “No Label” in 2012.

Migos’ Breakthrough

Migos rose to prominence in 2013 with their single “Versace,” which peaked at number 99 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 31 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart after being remixed by Drake. The single was included in their mixtape “Y.R.N.” In 2014, their mixtape “No Label 2” was downloaded over 100,000 times in its first week. Their single “Fright Night” reached number 69 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Also Read: Swae Lee Net Worth

In 2015, Migos released their debut studio album “Yung Rich Nation,” featuring Young Thug and Chris Brown. The album peaked at number three on the Top Rap Albums chart and number 17 on the Billboard 200. The group gained further recognition with their mixtape “Back to the Bando” and its hit song “Look at My Dab,” which popularized the dance move “dabbing.”

Continued Success with Migos

Migos achieved their first number-one hit with “Bad and Boujee” in 2016, featuring Lil Uzi Vert. The song was part of their second album, “Culture,” which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 in January 2017 and went platinum in July of the same year.

The lead single from their third album, “Culture II,” “MotorSport,” featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, peaked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100. Another single, “Stir Fry,” peaked at number eight. “Culture II” debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 in January 2018. Their album “Culture III” was released on June 11, 2021, after delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In October 2022, rumors of a Migos breakup circulated, but Quavo and Takeoff released “Only Built for Infinity Links” shortly before Takeoff’s death.

Controversies

In April 2015, Migos faced legal trouble when they were arrested at Georgia Southern University for drug possession and firearms charges. Takeoff was involved in a lawsuit in 2020 for alleged sexual battery, assault, and false imprisonment, but no criminal charges were filed due to insufficient evidence.

Takeoff Cause of Death

Takeoff was fatally shot on November 1, 2022, at a private party in Houston. In May 2023, Patrick Xavier Clark was indicted for his murder. In June 2023, Takeoff’s mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the bowling alley where the shooting occurred.

Takeoff Net Worth

Takeoff Net Worth was $26 million when he died.