Close Menu
    Subscribe
    SPORTS

    When Do The Olympics Start And End? See The Schedule For The 2024 Paris Games

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments5 Mins Read
    2024 Paris Olympic schedule

    The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will officially start on the night of Friday, July 26, and run through Sunday, August 11. Some team events will kick off earlier, on July 24.

    Opening Ceremony

    The opening ceremony on July 26 will be unique, taking place on the Seine River, unlike previous ceremonies held in stadiums. This event will begin at 7:30 p.m. local time (1:30 p.m. Eastern, 10:30 a.m. Pacific) and feature athletes parading in boats along a nearly four-mile route. Around 10,500 athletes from 206 National Olympic Committees will participate, with 94 boats and various performers. Approximately 120 heads of state and other dignitaries are expected to attend.

    Closing Ceremony

    The closing ceremony will be held on Sunday, August 11, at the Stade de France, starting at 2 p.m. Eastern. It will include a parade of flags, a parade of athletes, and victory ceremonies.

    Gymnastics Schedule

    • Artistic Gymnastics: July 27 – August 1, and August 3-5.
    • Trampoline Gymnastics: August 2.
    • Rhythmic Gymnastics: August 8-10.

    Women’s artistic gymnastics will feature beam, vault, uneven bars, and floor exercise, while men’s artistic gymnastics will include eight events across six apparatuses. Rhythmic gymnastics will have individual and group all-around events using balls, hoops, clubs, and ribbons.

    Soccer Schedule

    Soccer, listed as football, starts before the opening ceremony due to the number of matches. Games will be played throughout the Olympics, with detailed schedules and results available online.

    Overview of the Olympics Schedule

    Competitions begin on July 24 with preliminary rounds in archery, soccer, handball, and rugby. Swimming events will run from July 27 to August 4, and track and field events will take place from August 1 to 11. The marathon, traditionally the final athletic event, will be held on the last day.

    Here is a full schedule, the Paris Games organizers note it is subject to change.

    Wednesday, July 24

    • Football (soccer)
    • Rugby Sevens

    Thursday, July 25

    • Archery
    • Football (soccer)
    • Handball
    • Rugby Sevens

    Friday, July 26

    • Opening Ceremony

    Saturday, July 27

    • Artistic Gymnastics
    • Badminton
    • Basketball
    • Beach Volleyball
    • Boxing
    • Canoe Slalom
    • Cycling Road
    • Diving
    • Equestrian
    • Fencing
    • Football (soccer)
    • Handball
    • Hockey
    • Judo
    • Rowing
    • Rugby Sevens
    • Shooting
    • Skateboarding
    • Surfing
    • Swimming
    • Table Tennis
    • Tennis
    • Volleyball
    • Water Polo

    Sunday, July 28

    • Archery
    • Artistic Gymnastics
    • Badminton
    • Basketball
    • Beach Volleyball
    • Boxing
    • Canoe Slalom
    • Cycling Mountain Bike
    • Equestrian
    • Fencing
    • Football (soccer)
    • Handball
    • Hockey
    • Judo
    • Rowing
    • Rugby Sevens
    • Sailing
    • Shooting
    • Skateboarding
    • Surfing
    • Swimming
    • Table Tennis
    • Tennis
    • Volleyball
    • Water Polo

    Monday, July 29

    • Archery
    • Artistic Gymnastics
    • Badminton
    • Basketball
    • Beach Volleyball
    • Boxing
    • Canoe Slalom
    • Cycling Mountain Bike
    • Diving
    • Equestrian
    • Fencing
    • Handball
    • Hockey
    • Judo
    • Rowing
    • Rugby Sevens
    • Sailing
    • Shooting
    • Surfing
    • Swimming
    • Table Tennis
    • Tennis
    • Volleyball
    • Water Polo

    Tuesday, July 30

    • 3×3 Basketball
    • Archery
    • Artistic Gymnastics
    • Badminton
    • Basketball
    • Beach Volleyball
    • Boxing
    • Canoe Slalom
    • Cycling BMX Freestyle
    • Equestrian
    • Fencing
    • Football (soccer)
    • Handball
    • Hockey
    • Judo
    • Rowing
    • Sailing
    • Shooting
    • Surfing
    • Swimming
    • Table Tennis
    • Tennis
    • Triathlon
    • Volleyball
    • Water Polo

    Wednesday, July 31

    • 3×3 Basketball
    • Archery
    • Artistic Gymnastics
    • Badminton
    • Basketball
    • Beach Volleyball
    • Boxing
    • Canoe Slalom
    • Cycling BMX Freestyle
    • Diving
    • Equestrian
    • Fencing
    • Football (soccer)
    • Handball
    • Hockey
    • Judo
    • Rowing
    • Sailing
    • Shooting
    • Surfing
    • Swimming
    • Table Tennis
    • Tennis
    • Triathlon
    • Volleyball
    • Water Polo

    Thursday, Aug. 1

    • 3×3 Basketball
    • Archery
    • Artistic Gymnastics
    • Athletics
    • Badminton
    • Basketball
    • Beach Volleyball
    • Boxing
    • Canoe Slalom
    • Cycling BMX Racing
    • Equestrian
    • Fencing
    • Golf
    • Handball
    • Hockey
    • Judo
    • Rowing
    • Sailing
    • Shooting
    • Swimming
    • Table Tennis
    • Tennis
    • Volleyball
    • Water Polo

    Friday, Aug. 2 

    • 3×3 Basketball
    • Archery
    • Athletics
    • Badminton
    • Basketball
    • Beach Volleyball
    • Boxing
    • Canoe Slalom
    • Cycling BMX Racing
    • Diving
    • Equestrian
    • Fencing
    • Football (soccer)
    • Golf
    • Handball
    • Hockey
    • Judo
    • Rowing
    • Sailing
    • Shooting
    • Swimming
    • Table Tennis
    • Tennis
    • Trampoline Gymnastics
    • Volleyball
    • Water Polo

    Saturday, Aug. 3

    • 3×3 Basketball
    • Archery
    • Artistic Gymnastics
    • Athletics
    • Badminton
    • Basketball
    • Beach Volleyball
    • Boxing
    • Canoe Slalom
    • Cycling Road
    • Equestrian
    • Fencing
    • Football (soccer)
    • Golf
    • Handball
    • Hockey
    • Judo
    • Rowing
    • Sailing
    • Shooting
    • Swimming
    • Table Tennis
    • Tennis
    • Volleyball
    • Water Polo

    Sunday, Aug. 4 

    • 3×3 Basketball
    • Archery
    • Artistic Gymnastics
    • Athletics
    • Badminton
    • Basketball
    • Beach Volleyball
    • Boxing
    • Canoe Slalom
    • Cycling Road
    • Equestrian
    • Fencing
    • Golf
    • Handball
    • Hockey
    • Sailing
    • Shooting
    • Swimming
    • Table Tennis
    • Tennis
    • Volleyball
    • Water Polo

    Monday, Aug. 5

    • 3×3 Basketball
    • Artistic Gymnastics
    • Artistic Swimming
    • Athletics
    • Badminton
    • Beach Volleyball
    • Canoe Slalom
    • Cycling Track
    • Diving
    • Equestrian
    • Football (soccer)
    • Hockey
    • Sailing
    • Shooting
    • Sport Climbing
    • Table Tennis
    • Triathlon
    • Volleyball
    • Water Polo
    • Wrestling

    Tuesday, Aug. 6 

    • Artistic Swimming
    • Athletics
    • Basketball
    • Beach Volleyball
    • Boxing
    • Canoe Sprint
    • Cycling Track
    • Diving
    • Equestrian
    • Football (soccer)
    • Handball
    • Hockey
    • Sailing
    • Skateboarding
    • Sport Climbing
    • Table Tennis
    • Volleyball
    • Water Polo
    • Wrestling

    Wednesday, Aug. 7 

    • Artistic Swimming
    • Athletics
    • Basketball
    • Beach Volleyball
    • Boxing
    • Canoe Sprint
    • Cycling Track
    • Diving
    • Golf
    • Handball
    • Hockey
    • Sailing
    • Skateboarding
    • Sport Climbing
    • Table Tennis
    • Taekwondo
    • Volleyball
    • Water Polo
    • Weightlifting
    • Wrestling

    Thursday, Aug. 8 

    • Athletics
    • Basketball
    • Beach Volleyball
    • Boxing
    • Canoe Sprint
    • Cycling Track
    • Diving
    • Football (soccer)
    • Golf
    • Handball
    • Hockey
    • Marathon Swimming
    • Modern Pentathlon
    • Rhythmic Gymnastics
    • Sailing
    • Sport Climbing
    • Table Tennis
    • Taekwondo
    • Volleyball
    • Water Polo
    • Weightlifting
    • Wrestling

    Friday, Aug. 9 

    • Artistic Swimming
    • Athletics
    • Basketball
    • Beach Volleyball
    • Boxing
    • Breaking
    • Canoe Sprint
    • Cycling Track
    • Diving
    • Football (soccer)
    • Golf
    • Handball
    • Hockey
    • Marathon Swimming
    • Modern Pentathlon
    • Rhythmic Gymnastics
    • Sport Climbing
    • Table Tennis
    • Taekwondo
    • Volleyball
    • Water Polo
    • Weightlifting
    • Wrestling

    Saturday, Aug. 10

    • Artistic Swimming
    • Basketball
    • Beach Volleyball
    • Boxing
    • Breaking
    • Canoe Sprint
    • Cycling Track
    • Diving
    • Football (soccer)
    • Golf
    • Handball
    • Hockey
    • Modern Pentathlon
    • Rhythmic Gymnastics
    • Sport Climbing
    • Table Tennis
    • Taekwondo
    • Volleyball
    • Water Polo
    • Weightlifting
    • Wrestling

    Sunday, Aug. 11

    • Basketball
    • Handball
    • Modern Pentathlon
    • Volleyball
    • Water Polo
    • Weightlifting
    • Wrestling

    Will the Olympics TV schedule be live or delayed?

    There will be both live and tape-delayed coverage of the Olympics airing on TV. At least nine hours of coverage will be broadcast each day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on NBC and Telemundo. Some events will air on the USA Network, Golf Channel, CNBC and E!.

    Peacock will livestream events from the 2024 Olympics, including the opening and closing ceremonies and every Olympic basketball game.

     

     

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    France’s train network hit by arson attacks hours before Olympic ceremony

    When Do The Olympics Start And End? See The Schedule For The 2024 Paris Games

     