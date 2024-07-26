2024 Paris Olympic schedule

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will officially start on the night of Friday, July 26, and run through Sunday, August 11. Some team events will kick off earlier, on July 24.
Opening Ceremony
The opening ceremony on July 26 will be unique, taking place on the Seine River, unlike previous ceremonies held in stadiums. This event will begin at 7:30 p.m. local time (1:30 p.m. Eastern, 10:30 a.m. Pacific) and feature athletes parading in boats along a nearly four-mile route. Around 10,500 athletes from 206 National Olympic Committees will participate, with 94 boats and various performers. Approximately 120 heads of state and other dignitaries are expected to attend.
Closing Ceremony
The closing ceremony will be held on Sunday, August 11, at the Stade de France, starting at 2 p.m. Eastern. It will include a parade of flags, a parade of athletes, and victory ceremonies.
Gymnastics Schedule
- Artistic Gymnastics: July 27 – August 1, and August 3-5.
- Trampoline Gymnastics: August 2.
- Rhythmic Gymnastics: August 8-10.
Women’s artistic gymnastics will feature beam, vault, uneven bars, and floor exercise, while men’s artistic gymnastics will include eight events across six apparatuses. Rhythmic gymnastics will have individual and group all-around events using balls, hoops, clubs, and ribbons.
Soccer Schedule
Soccer, listed as football, starts before the opening ceremony due to the number of matches. Games will be played throughout the Olympics, with detailed schedules and results available online.
Overview of the Olympics Schedule
Competitions begin on July 24 with preliminary rounds in archery, soccer, handball, and rugby. Swimming events will run from July 27 to August 4, and track and field events will take place from August 1 to 11. The marathon, traditionally the final athletic event, will be held on the last day.
Here is a full schedule, the Paris Games organizers note it is subject to change.
Wednesday, July 24
- Football (soccer)
- Rugby Sevens
Thursday, July 25
- Archery
- Football (soccer)
- Handball
- Rugby Sevens
Friday, July 26
- Opening Ceremony
Saturday, July 27
- Artistic Gymnastics
- Badminton
- Basketball
- Beach Volleyball
- Boxing
- Canoe Slalom
- Cycling Road
- Diving
- Equestrian
- Fencing
- Football (soccer)
- Handball
- Hockey
- Judo
- Rowing
- Rugby Sevens
- Shooting
- Skateboarding
- Surfing
- Swimming
- Table Tennis
- Tennis
- Volleyball
- Water Polo
Sunday, July 28
- Archery
- Artistic Gymnastics
- Badminton
- Basketball
- Beach Volleyball
- Boxing
- Canoe Slalom
- Cycling Mountain Bike
- Equestrian
- Fencing
- Football (soccer)
- Handball
- Hockey
- Judo
- Rowing
- Rugby Sevens
- Sailing
- Shooting
- Skateboarding
- Surfing
- Swimming
- Table Tennis
- Tennis
- Volleyball
- Water Polo
Monday, July 29
- Archery
- Artistic Gymnastics
- Badminton
- Basketball
- Beach Volleyball
- Boxing
- Canoe Slalom
- Cycling Mountain Bike
- Diving
- Equestrian
- Fencing
- Handball
- Hockey
- Judo
- Rowing
- Rugby Sevens
- Sailing
- Shooting
- Surfing
- Swimming
- Table Tennis
- Tennis
- Volleyball
- Water Polo
Tuesday, July 30
- 3×3 Basketball
- Archery
- Artistic Gymnastics
- Badminton
- Basketball
- Beach Volleyball
- Boxing
- Canoe Slalom
- Cycling BMX Freestyle
- Equestrian
- Fencing
- Football (soccer)
- Handball
- Hockey
- Judo
- Rowing
- Sailing
- Shooting
- Surfing
- Swimming
- Table Tennis
- Tennis
- Triathlon
- Volleyball
- Water Polo
Wednesday, July 31
- 3×3 Basketball
- Archery
- Artistic Gymnastics
- Badminton
- Basketball
- Beach Volleyball
- Boxing
- Canoe Slalom
- Cycling BMX Freestyle
- Diving
- Equestrian
- Fencing
- Football (soccer)
- Handball
- Hockey
- Judo
- Rowing
- Sailing
- Shooting
- Surfing
- Swimming
- Table Tennis
- Tennis
- Triathlon
- Volleyball
- Water Polo
Thursday, Aug. 1
- 3×3 Basketball
- Archery
- Artistic Gymnastics
- Athletics
- Badminton
- Basketball
- Beach Volleyball
- Boxing
- Canoe Slalom
- Cycling BMX Racing
- Equestrian
- Fencing
- Golf
- Handball
- Hockey
- Judo
- Rowing
- Sailing
- Shooting
- Swimming
- Table Tennis
- Tennis
- Volleyball
- Water Polo
Friday, Aug. 2
- 3×3 Basketball
- Archery
- Athletics
- Badminton
- Basketball
- Beach Volleyball
- Boxing
- Canoe Slalom
- Cycling BMX Racing
- Diving
- Equestrian
- Fencing
- Football (soccer)
- Golf
- Handball
- Hockey
- Judo
- Rowing
- Sailing
- Shooting
- Swimming
- Table Tennis
- Tennis
- Trampoline Gymnastics
- Volleyball
- Water Polo
Saturday, Aug. 3
- 3×3 Basketball
- Archery
- Artistic Gymnastics
- Athletics
- Badminton
- Basketball
- Beach Volleyball
- Boxing
- Canoe Slalom
- Cycling Road
- Equestrian
- Fencing
- Football (soccer)
- Golf
- Handball
- Hockey
- Judo
- Rowing
- Sailing
- Shooting
- Swimming
- Table Tennis
- Tennis
- Volleyball
- Water Polo
Sunday, Aug. 4
- 3×3 Basketball
- Archery
- Artistic Gymnastics
- Athletics
- Badminton
- Basketball
- Beach Volleyball
- Boxing
- Canoe Slalom
- Cycling Road
- Equestrian
- Fencing
- Golf
- Handball
- Hockey
- Sailing
- Shooting
- Swimming
- Table Tennis
- Tennis
- Volleyball
- Water Polo
Monday, Aug. 5
- 3×3 Basketball
- Artistic Gymnastics
- Artistic Swimming
- Athletics
- Badminton
- Beach Volleyball
- Canoe Slalom
- Cycling Track
- Diving
- Equestrian
- Football (soccer)
- Hockey
- Sailing
- Shooting
- Sport Climbing
- Table Tennis
- Triathlon
- Volleyball
- Water Polo
- Wrestling
Tuesday, Aug. 6
- Artistic Swimming
- Athletics
- Basketball
- Beach Volleyball
- Boxing
- Canoe Sprint
- Cycling Track
- Diving
- Equestrian
- Football (soccer)
- Handball
- Hockey
- Sailing
- Skateboarding
- Sport Climbing
- Table Tennis
- Volleyball
- Water Polo
- Wrestling
Wednesday, Aug. 7
- Artistic Swimming
- Athletics
- Basketball
- Beach Volleyball
- Boxing
- Canoe Sprint
- Cycling Track
- Diving
- Golf
- Handball
- Hockey
- Sailing
- Skateboarding
- Sport Climbing
- Table Tennis
- Taekwondo
- Volleyball
- Water Polo
- Weightlifting
- Wrestling
Thursday, Aug. 8
- Athletics
- Basketball
- Beach Volleyball
- Boxing
- Canoe Sprint
- Cycling Track
- Diving
- Football (soccer)
- Golf
- Handball
- Hockey
- Marathon Swimming
- Modern Pentathlon
- Rhythmic Gymnastics
- Sailing
- Sport Climbing
- Table Tennis
- Taekwondo
- Volleyball
- Water Polo
- Weightlifting
- Wrestling
Friday, Aug. 9
- Artistic Swimming
- Athletics
- Basketball
- Beach Volleyball
- Boxing
- Breaking
- Canoe Sprint
- Cycling Track
- Diving
- Football (soccer)
- Golf
- Handball
- Hockey
- Marathon Swimming
- Modern Pentathlon
- Rhythmic Gymnastics
- Sport Climbing
- Table Tennis
- Taekwondo
- Volleyball
- Water Polo
- Weightlifting
- Wrestling
Saturday, Aug. 10
- Artistic Swimming
- Basketball
- Beach Volleyball
- Boxing
- Breaking
- Canoe Sprint
- Cycling Track
- Diving
- Football (soccer)
- Golf
- Handball
- Hockey
- Modern Pentathlon
- Rhythmic Gymnastics
- Sport Climbing
- Table Tennis
- Taekwondo
- Volleyball
- Water Polo
- Weightlifting
- Wrestling
Sunday, Aug. 11
- Basketball
- Handball
- Modern Pentathlon
- Volleyball
- Water Polo
- Weightlifting
- Wrestling
Will the Olympics TV schedule be live or delayed?
There will be both live and tape-delayed coverage of the Olympics airing on TV. At least nine hours of coverage will be broadcast each day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on NBC and Telemundo. Some events will air on the USA Network, Golf Channel, CNBC and E!.
Peacock will livestream events from the 2024 Olympics, including the opening and closing ceremonies and every Olympic basketball game.
