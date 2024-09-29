Who Did The Voice Of The Bluetooth Device?

The voice behind the Bluetooth device that says, “The Bluetooth device is ready to pair” is Kristen DiMercurio, a talented voice actor.

Who is Kristen DiMercurio?

Kristen DiMercurio hails from Hagerstown, Maryland. She grew up showcasing her acting skills in community theaters, performing in makeshift spaces like garages and church basements. Her passion for the performing arts led her to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in Musical Theater from Emerson College in Boston. After touring with various productions, Kristen moved to New York City, where she discovered her love for voiceover work. Today, she lives in Los Angeles and continues to work in theater, film, and voiceover, bridging the gap between different types of performances.

About the Bluetooth Voice

The phrase “The Bluetooth device is ready to pair” is a notification that users hear when they connect their smartphones and other Bluetooth-enabled devices. Another common message is “The Bluetooth device is connected successfully.” These phrases have become famous on social media, especially in meme culture, with variations like “ze Bluetooth device is ready to pell” or “cebruthius” gaining popularity in Brazil. The audio clips have been widely used in remix videos, comedy skits, and other formats shared across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.

The Origin of the Voice

The exact origins of the voice prompt are unclear, but the first known mention of it online was shared on Reddit on May 31, 2016, by a user named u/xzzz. In their post titled “My knockoff Bose Bluetooth speaker has a Chinese accent,” they featured a video of their device saying, “The Bluetooth device is ready to pair.” This post quickly gained popularity, amassing over 20,000 upvotes and 1,300 comments in just seven years.

Another Reddit user, u/Ackanir, suggested that the voice recordings likely came from a Chinese company called Jieli, known for manufacturing electronic chips. This theory is supported by several videos showing devices that feature the same Bluetooth audio.

Spread of the Phrase

Around 2017, the Bluetooth voice became a subject of online humor as people began creating videos that mocked the accent of the speaker. For instance, on June 15, 2017, a YouTuber named @DOITWITHDAN uploaded a video showcasing their car’s Bluetooth device and its memorable phrase. This video garnered over 615,000 views and 23,000 likes over six years. Similarly, on November 25, 2019, user @Magentium shared a remixed version of the Bluetooth audio, which has since received more than 47,000 views and 1,900 likes.

Also Read: Nicole Eggert’s Net Worth