Who is Alex Cooper’s Boyfriend? Unveiling the Enigmatic Matt Kaplan

As the charismatic host of the widely popular podcast “Call Her Daddy,” Alex Cooper has captivated audiences with her candid discussions on relationships and sex. People are asking who is Alex Cooper boyfriend? Now, stepping into a new chapter of her life, Cooper is set to tie the knot with her fiancé, Matt Kaplan. In this exploration, we delve into their love story, Kaplan’s background, and the couple’s foray into business with the launch of their media company.

From Zoom to “Mr. Sexy Zoom Man”

Cooper’s journey to matrimony with Matt Kaplan began in the virtual realm of Zoom in 2020. The couple, who got engaged in March 2023, navigated a three-year courtship that culminated in a heartfelt proposal orchestrated by Kaplan. Despite initial hesitations about marriage, Cooper realized the time was ripe for this significant step in their relationship.

In the early days of their romance, Cooper, known for her openness, kept her relationship with Kaplan under wraps. Referring to him as “Mr. Sexy Zoom Man,” she aimed to preserve his identity. However, in April 2023, Cooper confirmed Kaplan’s role as her mysterious Zoom Man, inviting her devoted “Daddy Gang” listeners to meet the man behind the scenes.

Who is Alex Cooper Boyfriend?

A distinguished figure in Hollywood, Matt Kaplan is a multifaceted personality. A former quarterback for the Columbia Lions football team, Kaplan’s passion for football and film defined his early years. As the current CEO of Ace Entertainment, he has carved a successful niche as a Hollywood producer, overseeing projects like the Netflix hit franchise “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

Matt Kaplan Rise to Success

Kaplan’s journey in the entertainment industry wasn’t an overnight success. Starting as an assistant at Lionsgate, he climbed the ranks, contributing to the Hunger Games films. Subsequently joining Blumhouse and later Awesomeness Films, Kaplan’s keen eye for material and perseverance paved the way for his involvement in critically acclaimed productions.

Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan Relationship

Cooper first hinted at her burgeoning romance with “Mr. Sexy Zoom Man” in 2020. Recounting their initial date, she revealed the instant connection that blossomed into a meaningful relationship. The couple officially confirmed their status as boyfriend and girlfriend six months later in an episode aptly titled “I HAVE A BOYFRIEND.”

Matt Kaplan Past Relationships

Before his journey with Cooper, Kaplan was married to Australian actress Claire Holt. Their union, which began in 2016, faced challenges, leading to a divorce a day before their one-year wedding anniversary. Kaplan, however, maintains privacy, balancing his role in Cooper’s public life with a reserved personal stance.

Private Lives and Public Spaces

Despite his work on high-profile Hollywood films, Kaplan values his privacy. Cooper acknowledges the challenges this brings, yet Kaplan fully embraces being part of the “Daddy Gang.” While Cooper thrives on openness in her podcast, she has found a delicate equilibrium between sharing and preserving the intimacy of her relationship.

A Surprise Engagement

In a grand gesture, Kaplan surprised Cooper with a meticulously planned engagement in March 2023. The proposal involved a scavenger hunt and heartfelt moments, culminating in a vintage oval-cut diamond ring. Following this milestone, the couple embarked on a new venture, launching Trending, a media company catering to the Gen Z audience.

Wedding Plans

As Cooper and Kaplan embark on wedding planning, their priorities align with a private, tropical celebration. Cooper emphasizes the importance of savoring the moment, prioritizing their union over public spectacle. Their media company, Trending, has already made strides, marking their shared journey into the business realm.