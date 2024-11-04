Who is Baltasar Engonga?

Baltasar Engonga, often referred to as “Bello,” is a prominent figure in Equatorial Guinea, known for his role as the Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF).

He has recently gained attention due to a significant scandal involving the recording of intimate encounters with several high-profile women, including the wives and sisters of government officials​

These recordings, which reportedly number over 400, have caused a stir in the country and have led to discussions about ethical conduct among public officials.

The videos, allegedly filmed with the participants’ consent, include scenes shot in various locations, including his office.

The controversy has prompted the government to enforce stricter regulations against inappropriate behavior in the workplace, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy for such actions​

Engonga, who is married with six children, is now facing potential disciplinary action as the Equatorial Guinean government seeks to manage the fallout from the scandal and preserve its image