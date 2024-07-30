Who Is Dorcas Oduor? Meet The Attorney General Appointee Set To Be The First Woman To Hold The Office In History

On July 30, 2024, President William Ruto nominated Dorcas Oduor for the position of Attorney General. Currently serving as the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Oduor is a distinguished advocate of the High Court of Kenya. She holds a Master of Arts in International Conflict Management and a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree, both from the University of Nairobi, as well as a Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law. If confirmed, Oduor will succeed Justin Muturi, who has been nominated as the Public Service Cabinet Secretary.

Who is Dorcas Oduor?

Dorcas Agik Oduor, a seasoned legal practitioner with over three decades of experience, has been nominated to serve as the Attorney General of Kenya. Senior Counsel Oduor’s extensive career spans litigation, drafting, and legal advisory roles.

Admitted to the bar as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya in 1992, Oduor earned her Bachelor of Laws degree in 1990 and a postgraduate Diploma from the Kenya School of Law. She also holds a Master of Arts in International Conflict Management. Currently, she serves as the Secretary of Public Prosecutions within the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. Oduor has previously held the positions of Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions and Head of Economic, International, and Emerging Crimes.

Oduor began her career as a state counsel in 1991 and has been recognized for her professional excellence with titles such as Senior Counsel, Elder of the Burning Spear (EBS), and Order of the Golden Warrior (OGW).

Career

Throughout her illustrious career, Oduor has been involved in various commissions and agencies, including:

Chairperson of the Board of Review on Mentally Insane (Criminal Psychiatric) Assisting Counsel in the Akiwumi Commission on Land Clashes Assisting Counsel in the Bosire Commission on the Goldenberg Affair Assisting Counsel in the Kiruki Commission on Artur Brothers Joint Secretary of the Police Reform Commission (Ransley Commission) Chair of the Board on Criminal Psychiatrics (on behalf of the Attorney General) Member of the National Task Force on Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing

Recognition for Professional Excellence

Dorcas Oduor’s professional achievements have earned her several honors, including Senior Counsel (SC), Elder of the Burning Spear (EBS), and Order of the Golden Warrior (OGW). These accolades reflect her significant contributions to the legal profession and her unwavering commitment to public service.

A Historic Nomination

If confirmed by the National Assembly, Dorcas Oduor will make history as Kenya’s first female Attorney General. This nomination represents a milestone in the country’s legal and political spheres, showcasing a broader trend towards gender inclusivity and empowerment within high-ranking government positions.

Dorcas Oduor’s Net Worth

Dorcas Oduor’s net worth is not publicly known. She will be required to declare her assets during the vetting process in Parliament.